I Went To Universal Orlando Resort For The First Time In 20 Years, And These Are My Favorite Improvements

As a theme park fan, I seem to be having a bit of a Captain America moment at this point and time. 2023 marked the first time I’d returned to Walt Disney World in quite a while, which allowed me to finally ride Mission: Space 20 years after it opened . Now I can say I’ve finally familiarized myself once again with Universal Orlando Resort after the same span of time.

Two decades in a theme park can lead to huge changes, like the closing and opening of new attractions, as well as a lot of other adventures discovering what both sides of that coin hold. Since I was on hand to cover Universal’s Mardi Gras 2024 festivities , I took advantage of this opportunity to do just that. With that in mind, here are what I consider to be my favorite improvements after being away from the parks for so long.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

The Hogwarts Express Makes Traveling Between Universal Parks So Easy

For my first experience with almost every attraction in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the total impression I have is that of a mixed bag. But even with my deeper issues involving the Hogwarts Express, I still count the ride as one of my favorite improvements because of one key advantage: it makes traveling between Universal Orlando’s parks so easy.

That’ll definitely change soon enough, as everything we know about Epic Universe has Universal Orlando’s latest gate opening in 2025. In the current two-park ecosystem, this magical equivalent of Walt Disney World’s monorail totally works out, unless you’re a Volcano Bay fan.

Whether it was conquering a full day or squeezing in as much fun as I could into a handful of hours, this train ride helped me breeze between worlds. Though I do need to highlight another Universal Orlando Resort improvement for helping me out in that respect.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

Universal Express Unlimited Does Make Park Visits A Lot Easier

Without the Universal Express Unlimited pass, I could have potentially still been in line for the Jurassic World VelociCoaster while you’re reading this sentence. Ok, so it’s not that long of a wait; but the longest wait I saw for the regular standby queue clocked in at around 3 hours.

While I loved soaking in the atmosphere of that attraction, being a huge Jurassic Universe fan and all, there was no way I was waiting that long. Thanks to the good folks in PR at Universal Studios Florida, I didn’t even have to brave the early access queue, which spanned 70 minutes.

Since I was provided with a Universal Express Unlimited pass, flying on and off the various thrill rides was pretty easy, allowing me to pack as much as I could into my short trip. It certainly felt like I accomplished a lot more than my previous 2003 trip allowed me to, and I definitely wish these passes had existed back then.

(Image credit: Mike Reyes)

Revenge Of The Mummy And Jurassic World VelociCoaster Are Two Of My New Favorite Universal Studios Florida Rides

Since I’ve already invoked the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, I have to tell you all that this Universal Islands of Adventure thrill ride rose pretty quickly on my list of favorite rides from those parks. While I’d even venture a guess that I’d still sing its praises without the theming based around the Michael Crichton -nspired franchise, having the full raptor pack from Jurassic World did make things even more exciting.

The same could be said for my other high ranking Universal Studios Florida attraction, Revenge of the Mummy! I’ve read up on other incarnations that are similar in ride design, but vastly different in theming. I can’t imagine anything other than Orlando’s movie set based haunt capturing my heart in its proverbial jar.

And yes, that’s also due to Brendan Fraser’s Mummy appearance being preserved on the ride, gruesome fate and all. This ride didn’t even exist when I last visited Universal Studios Florida, but by the time I was on my flight back home, I’d tangled with Imothep three times, making this the attraction I rode the most during my stay.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

A Greater Jurassic Universe Imprint Makes This Fan Even Happier

Ok, so I need to circle back to the Jurassic Universe for a moment. I’d apologize, but honestly, you should have seen this coming. During my first, and previously only, visit to Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the Jurassic Park River Adventure was the lynchpin of that section of the park. Things like the Raptor Encounter weren’t around in 2003, and the Jurassic imprint was nowhere near as great as it is now.

I mean, that’s what happens when you visit the parks and the last movie in the franchise at the time was Jurassic Park III. While Universal Orlando hasn’t quite upgraded itself into the full on Jurassic World: The Ride-style experience, I’m not sure if I ever want that to happen.

Seeing the old school Discovery Center again was a treat, and the memories of Jurassic Park River Adventure still run deep for me. Though on my next visit, I need to remember to pack a bathing suit, as that’s the only thing that stopped me from revisiting John Hammond’s original vision of life finding a way this time around.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

The Bourne Stuntacular Is Not Only Impressive, It Fixes Movie Canon

I have a confession to make, and some of you fellow theme park devotees are potentially going to dislike it: I’m not a huge fan of theme park shows. Blame the adrenaline junkie in me, as I sometimes see street shows and stage-based attractions as distractions from defying the bonds of gravity.

The Bourne Stuntacular helped change my mind on that notion, shwoing me once more why these sorts of offerings are key to any good theme park. Am I still mad that it took over the space of my beloved T2: 3D - Battle Across Time? You bet your Skynet I am.

Putting that grievance aside, the massive space that once saw the T-800 and John Connor riding a real motorcycle while evading an impressive 3D movie has been put to insanely good use. Not only is the massive digital background expertly mixed with physical set pieces, the Bourne Stuntacular improves the series’ canon .

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem Actually Reminded Me Of Why I Previously Enjoyed The Franchise

Imagine my surprise when discovering that Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem is a fun experience, even for those of us who might be a bit jaded when it comes to the Minions. I have to hand it to Universal, as this attraction actually reminded me of how much I enjoyed Despicable Me’s first two entries, and it's thanks to the story focusing on the anniversary of Gru adopting his three girls.

Between the pleasant banana scent present throughout and the surprisingly funky exit experience that encourages you to dance, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem just might have convinced me to watch the Despicable Me 4 trailer . I still haven’t made up my mind on the matter, so don’t go celebrating just yet.

(Image credit: Mike Reyes)

I Consider Cabana Bay Beach Resort My Official HQ For Future Universal Trips

Perhaps the greatest improvement to the Universal Studios Florida experience, I have to proclaim my love for something I could very easily dedicate a whole write-up to in the future. Not only do I dig the vibe of Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, but thanks to some key park going perks, I’m confident in naming it my official HQ for future Universal Orlando trips.

The ‘50s/’60s mid-century modern feel of this resort appeals to my personal aesthetic. If you want to feel like you’re in one of Sean Connery’s James Bond movies, the Goldfinger vibes Cabana Bay Beach Resort gives off will win your heart.

But besides the neon soaked ambiance and the cafeteria that constantly shows retro commercials of the era, Universal Orlando Resort guests have the added perk of early park entry for Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Also, if you'd rather avoid crowded shuttle buses or long lines to board a boat to one of the posher resorts, you can always use the walking path to return to your room at the end of the night.

Honestly, there are only two things that would keep me from automatically returning to Cabana Bay Beach Resort: certain higher tier hotels include Universal Express Unlimited passes, and the debate-worthy Stella Nova and Terra Luna hotels are going to offer convenient access to Universal Epic Universe when it opens.

No matter where I stay on Universal Studios Florida’s property, my heart will always belong to the Beachfront tower. That’s something I could say 20 years ago, but I now say it with confidence and enthusiasm. I certainly hope it isn’t that long before I return to Universal’s Orlando location, as getting reacquainted with the space was an utter delight. Then again, I’ve never been to any of the other Universal Studios parks, and it wouldn’t be fair not to consider those locations as future ventures before heading back to this more familiar haunt.