Cat Person Trailer: Nicholas Braun's Unsettling Post-Succession Movie Features The Worst Onscreen Kiss Ever

Ah, modern dating. It’s an escapade that can easily go awry, making it no surprise we’re seeing more and more thrillers about its horrors, from Get Out to Fresh. The latest one to brace yourself with is a movie called Cat Person starring Nicholas Braun. The trailer for the actor's first movie since Succession's ending is here, and it looks as unromantic as they come.

After we saw Cat Person at Sundance early this year, the movie is finally set to hit theaters this October and we have our first look at what to expect from it. In the trailer above, we get our first taste at an unsettling dating story, based on a viral short story of the same name, and it paints a far less tender look at a meet-cute. I mean, just look at that kiss scene… it might be the worst on-screen scene of that nature ever.

Cat Person follows Emilia Jones’ Margot, a 20-year-old college student who works part-time at a movie theater concession stand. (Jones is coming off of starring in Best Picture winner CODA). Margot exchanges numbers with an older man named Robert (Braun) and proceeds to begin a relationship with him. She’s impressed by the knowledge that “he has cats” and pretty eyes.

Even though he’s clearly a horrible kisser, she proceeds to keep dating him, even spending the night at his place, but as she continues to get to know him the red flags start to light up. This is definitely a different ball game than Nicholas Braun's quotable Uncle Greg.

It looks like an unsettling yet humorous commentary on the modern dating scene as Margot and her friend Taylor (played by Miracle Workers’ Geraldine Viswanathan) go on an emotional roller coaster. As the trailer teases, it looks like Robert is not the same person he let on during their conversations and begins to perhaps become rather obsessive about her as she pulls away. As the trailer concludes, it looks like Cat Person really goes off the rails in a really intriguing and fun way. I got chills when Margot said “one of us has to die” – what the heck is going to happen between these two?

The movie was directed by Susanna Fogel, who wrote the screenplay for Booksmart, and previously helmed 2014’s Life Partners and 2018’s The Spy Who Dumped Me. When Cat Person premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, the movie received mixed reviews, with one praising it for its “honest depiction of female discomfort” in the dating world (per Oscars Central ), while Bloody Disgusting ’s critic called it a “disjointed, bizarre, and often cringe-inducing exploration” of the subject, for example.