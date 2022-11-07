Dave Bautista Makes A Sly Nod To The Avengers In New Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Trailer

Mysteries thrive on giving the audience the right information at the right time. As the new movie release Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery approaches its theatrical and streaming windows, striking a proper balance of clues is extremely vital to Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig’s star studded reunion. While more of the puzzle has been revealed, there's still time for fun and games, like Dave Bautista throwing out an Avengers reference of high cheek.

Stoking the fires involving Benoit Blanc’s return once again, Netflix (opens in new tab) has unveiled a new trailer for the follow up to the smash hit whodunnit Knives Out. Promising a lusher adventure in Greece, Blanc’s new assortment of suspects are as colorful as the scenery. As Bautista's Duke Cody has remarked, the Disruptors have assembled, and for one hell of a purpose.

As it turns out, tech bro and all around friend Miles Bron (Edward Norton) is throwing a murder mystery weekend on his own private island. But before things get to be too much fun, an actual murder takes place. Call it luck, fate, or good sequel writing, but Benoit Blanc's presence seems to be another case of the right place at the right time.

Reactions to Glass Onion have been pretty positive, with some even praising this mystery as outdoing its well-regarded predecessor. Getting another look at what’s being offered, including the impressive cast that includes Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, and Janelle Monáe among others, it’s hard not to get even more excited for this movie. Some might even be at the levels of joy that Dave Bautista is showing in that trailer, and that's a real good sign.

The hype increases even more when taking into account that Netflix is partnering with the major theater chains to experiment with a more traditional release model. Those of you who enjoyed seeing Knives Out in a crowd of like minded moviegoers will be able to do so again with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery; and just in time for another potential Thanksgiving hit for Daniel Craig.

Out of all the holidays that involve assembling, Thanksgiving is probably the best one when it comes to releasing Glass Onion. Much as Knives Out enjoyed a healthy extended run between 2019 and 2020, this Daniel Craig follow-up is positioning itself to attempt the same impressive feat. The only difference is, this time around you won't have as much time to reunite with Benoit Blanc on the big screen.