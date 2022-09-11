Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About Rian Johnson’s Sequel

By Heidi Venable
published

The Benoit Blanc sequel premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Knives Out breathed new life into the murder mystery genre when it was released in 2019, with its brilliant ensemble cast, hilarious script and twisty story. Audiences were immediately craving more of Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc, and director Rian Johnson has delivered, with the first sequel set for release to Netflix subscribers in December. The detective will take on a new case in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend, and the first responses to the movie are overwhelmingly positive.

Glass Onion stars a new but equally impressive cast of characters for Daniel Craig to investigate, including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kate Hudson, to name just a few. The story sees Benoit Blanc taking on a new case, after someone winds up dead during a lavish getaway on the private Greek island of Miles Bron (Norton). So how do the new story and cast compare to the first? CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell says it’s obvious how much fun Rian Johnson had directing this project, and that experience spills over to the viewers: 

See more

The ensemble was integral to the success of Knives Out, which saw huge box office success, and audiences are undoubtedly curious to see how these new characters come together. Many people in attendance at TIFF note that Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe are standouts in the sequel’s cast:

See more

When the trailer for Glass Onion was released, viewers could already see how this group comes together to play off of each other. But Erik Anderson says forget what you think you know, as he ramps our expectations up for what’s to come: 

See more

While classism was targeted in Knives Out, Sarah Marrs says the sequel targets influencer culture. She also echoes other viewers in praising Janelle Monáe as, “NEXT LEVEL”: 

See more

Regarding how well Glass Onion stands up to its predecessor, it seems like many of the Toronto International Film Festival audience actually enjoys the sequel as much as or more than the first. This viewer says it’s “funnier, more clever and sharper”:  

See more

Clayton Davis also thinks Glass Onion outdoes the first movie “in almost every way”:

See more

Perri Nemiroff says this sequel is worthy of multiple viewings, and notes Rian Johnson’s “precision and passion,” while pointing out Steve Yedlin’s cinematography: 

See more

Following the first movie, Netflix purchased the rights for two Knives Out sequels, but many who were able to screen Glass Onion are asking, nay, begging for the film to receive a theatrical release: 

See more

We’ll have to wait and see if Netflix jumps on board for a wide theatrical release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery after seeing the response to its premiere at TIFF, but for now the murder mystery sequel is set to be released on Friday, December 23. While we wait for that, you can check out some of Netflix’s best movies, and start planning your next trip to the theaters with our 2022 New Movie Release Schedule

