Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About Rian Johnson’s Sequel

Knives Out breathed new life into the murder mystery genre when it was released in 2019, with its brilliant ensemble cast, hilarious script and twisty story. Audiences were immediately craving more of Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc, and director Rian Johnson has delivered, with the first sequel set for release to Netflix subscribers in December. The detective will take on a new case in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery , which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend, and the first responses to the movie are overwhelmingly positive.

Glass Onion stars a new but equally impressive cast of characters for Daniel Craig to investigate, including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kate Hudson, to name just a few. The story sees Benoit Blanc taking on a new case, after someone winds up dead during a lavish getaway on the private Greek island of Miles Bron (Norton). So how do the new story and cast compare to the first? CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell says it’s obvious how much fun Rian Johnson had directing this project, and that experience spills over to the viewers:

GLASS ONION: @rianjohnson built a better mousetrap. Exquisite mystery with delicious twists, grotesque (but wonderful) characters, and an air-tight screenplay. This movie GLIDES, and we have as much fun watching as Rian did making it. Make 1,000 of these Benoit Blanc stories! pic.twitter.com/zVz1irMLAeSeptember 11, 2022 See more

The ensemble was integral to the success of Knives Out , which saw huge box office success , and audiences are undoubtedly curious to see how these new characters come together. Many people in attendance at TIFF note that Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe are standouts in the sequel’s cast:

#GlassOnion is so, so fun. It would be a colossal mistake to not give it the widest theatrical release possible. Also, Oscars for Janelle Monáe and Kate Hudson!September 11, 2022 See more

When the trailer for Glass Onion was released, viewers could already see how this group comes together to play off of each other. But Erik Anderson says forget what you think you know, as he ramps our expectations up for what’s to come:

Forget what you think you know about GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY and get ready for the wildest ride of the year. Outrageously funny, Janelle Monáe and Kate Hudson are absolute standouts. What a blast. #GlassOnion #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/QdRMHDpIKYSeptember 11, 2022 See more

While classism was targeted in Knives Out, Sarah Marrs says the sequel targets influencer culture. She also echoes other viewers in praising Janelle Monáe as, “NEXT LEVEL”:

If #KnivesOut is a case study of the dry rot of old money/classism, #GlassOnion is an examination of the moral decay of new money/influencer culture. A hilarious new Benoit Blanc mystery, Rian Johnson does it again! Also, can confirm, Daniel Craig's eyes ARE that blue. #TIFF22September 11, 2022 See more

Regarding how well Glass Onion stands up to its predecessor, it seems like many of the Toronto International Film Festival audience actually enjoys the sequel as much as or more than the first. This viewer says it’s “funnier, more clever and sharper”:

#GLASSONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY is a blast like everyone hoped. Funnier, more clever and sharper than the first. Any question or flaw I had got answered as it unfolded. Rian Johnson really has the whodunnit down to a science. FUN TIMES AT THE MOVIES IS ALL I ASK FOR #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/4eDMBesPQ3September 11, 2022 See more

Clayton Davis also thinks Glass Onion outdoes the first movie “in almost every way”:

Mystery solved! #GlassOnion outdoes its predecessor in almost every way. Fun, style and a Mona Lisa level performance from Janelle Monae and Edward Norton showcase Rian Johnson’s knack for telling killer stories. Production and costumes forever! #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/JS5S52tXQZSeptember 11, 2022 See more

Perri Nemiroff says this sequel is worthy of multiple viewings, and notes Rian Johnson’s “precision and passion,” while pointing out Steve Yedlin’s cinematography:

#GlassOnion is STELLAR. Another masterful murder mystery from Rian Johnson. More Steve Yedlin brilliance. Another A+ ensemble. Cannot wait to watch this over and over and soak in the WILD amount of precision and passion that went into this movie … just like the first film.September 11, 2022 See more

Following the first movie, Netflix purchased the rights for two Knives Out sequels , but many who were able to screen Glass Onion are asking, nay, begging for the film to receive a theatrical release:

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY: Netflix, I beg you, give this proper theatrical release. Absolutely thrives on wild audience energy to its wait-what-okay-what-again structure. Everyone is great, but Kate Hudson is surprise MVP. (Not-so-surprising: Noah Goddamn Segan.) #TIFF22September 11, 2022 See more