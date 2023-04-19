Fast X's Latest Trailer Shows Jason Momoa Trying To Blow Up The Vatican. No, Seriously

Earlier today, news came down that Fast X director Louis Leterrier is officially returning to direct Fast and Furious 11. With just a month to go until the next Fast Saga installment’s release, that seemed to be promising news on what to expect out of the penultimate chapter to the Toretto crime family saga. Now, a new trailer has dropped for this 2023 new movie release , and it shows Jason Momoa trying to blow up the Vatican. No, seriously, watch that footage again.

Universal looks like it’s going all out once again, as Fast X’s new tease is another chaotic round of explosive family conflict. To further hammer the point home, a moment where Charlize Theron’s Cipher labels Momoa’s Dante as the literal devil is included. This totally explains the whole grudge against the Vatican and the Aquaman star’s jokes about his partners in crime going to hell.

Though if you thought that was the extent of the big ticket fun included in Fast X’s new trailer, you’d better buckle up. When I say this reel has everything but the kitchen sink, I’m not kidding.

Those of you still worried about whether the re-teaming of Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw and Sung Kang’s Han Lue will affect the #JusticeForHan that fans are seeking might still be a bit upset with Fast X’s new update. Han and Shaw are quite friendly with one another after F9’s big retcon to their collective story, and the battle sequence that seems to tie into their post-credits meet-up from the previous film seems pretty awesome as a result.

Shaw’s face turn doesn’t even qualify as the quickest villain/hero flip in the Fast Saga anymore. That honor now goes to John Cena’s Jakob Torretto, as his defection to the side of good in the previous movie was only the beginning of his redemption. As seen in this new Fast X trailer, Jakob is now the cool uncle to little Brian who shouts things like “Rocket Cars!” and lets his little nephew use PG-13 swears.

That’s not a knock, as Cena’s clearly having fun with it, and he really is a cool uncle when you read back the exploits mentioned above. That said, this pattern reveals an important question that needs to be answered through out the rest of the Fast Saga. In a world where even the most imposing villains can be redeemed with a couple key decisions, what makes a truly bad ass baddie who won't flip for a halo?

Apparently attacking the Vatican and getting a fellow villain to liken you to Satan is the way to go, and that’s exactly what Jason Momoa’s Dante has done. If this is what they're showing in the trailers to Fast X, imagine what the potential cliffhanger leading to the eleventh and final movie is capable of? Perhaps that (literal) big dam explosion is a clue on what to expect.