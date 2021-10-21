Full Red Notice Trailer Features Gal Gadot Kicking Ryan Reynolds' Ass And Dwayne Johnson Facing A Bull

Movies can be a lot of fun if they tell and exciting or interesting story or include popular characters, but at the end of the day, you need the right cast. Netflix's Red Notice is a movie that, on paper, isn't exactly breaking new ground, but when your cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, you'll probably want to give it a look.

The full trailer for Red Notice has arrived and it gives us a bit more detail regarding the buddy comedy/heist movie/chase movie. It also includes Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson getting smacked around. Reynolds finds himself with the short of the stick taking on Gal Gadot. It turns on it takes an actual bull to beat The Rock

The new Red Notice trailer reveals a few details that we didn't really know previously about the film's plot. While the movie is a team up between FBI agent Dwayne Johnson and thief Ryan Reynolds to catch better thief Gal Gadot, it appears Johnson is also running from the law as Gal Gadot was able to frame him as a thief as well.

For what otherwise looks like a pretty lighthearted action-comedy, Red Notice looks like it's trying to pack a lot of plot into the story. I'm not sure how Dwayne Johnson ends up in a bull fighting ring making Gladiator jokes. I'm also how we're supposed to believe any human being, even The Rock, is able to survive being straight on gored by an angry bull, but I'm sure it will all make sense.

More than likely Red Notice is going to live or die based on the chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. That looks to be the core of the movie, and as long as that works, it seems likely the new Netflix film will be, at the absolute worst, a fun distraction.

The good news is that we've seen the two work together before, though briefly, when Ryan Reynolds appeared in Hobbs & Shaw, and at that point their chemistry appeared solid. If they can keep that up for a whole movie, then we should all be having a good time.

While I'm not sure this is the sort of film fans are desperately counting the days to see, it looks like just the sort of movie that a lot of people might click on when they see it pop up in their app on an evening when they don't know what else to watch. In that regard, this may not be the best Netflix movie ever, but it may be the most perfectly designed Netflix movie ever.

We don't have too much longer to wait to see if Red Notice will be a fun time at home. It's set to release November 12, which means it's less than a month away.