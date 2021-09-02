Watch Dwayne Johnson Kick Ass Alongside Ryan Reynolds And Gal Gadot In Netflix's Red Notice Trailer

It used to be that the season of summer was the time where action adventures like writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice came out to shine. But in a world where Netflix has changed the game when it comes to debuting big ticket movies, there’s never a bad time to kick some ass. That’s exactly what Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot are doing in the teaser trailer for Red Notice, and they all look insanely good doing it.

Recently released by Netflix, the first look at the blockbuster that apparently proves Netflix’s dominance in the film market, Red Notice’s first look introduces us to its main trio. The setup seems pretty simple: FBI Special Agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) recruits two international fugitives (Gal Gadot & Ryan Reynolds) for a mission that’s so top secret, we don’t know the particulars just yet. It’s a plan that couldn’t possibly go wrong, or backfire in any way, right? Ok, that’s a lie as big as Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam muscles, because everything stands to go wrong in Red Notice.

However, it’s only in the best way possible, as Gal Gadot’s supposedly antagonistic energy forces Johnson and Ryan Reynolds to buddy up. Which means that audiences not only get to relish in Gadot breaking bad as much as she apparently does on screen, but there will be plenty of quips between Johnson and Reynolds to fill a frozen prison that’s about to explode. Not to mention, there's a good chance all three of our heroes will have to team up, as Silicon Valley's Chris Diamantopoulos plays a shadowy adversary who acts as the true antagonist of Red Notice's action fueled romp.

However, what sort of a movie would Red Notice be if it lacked the action you’d expect from a Netflix movie costing upwards of $200 million? I mean, it could still be a great movie without sweeping drone shots, well choreographed hand to hand combat, and someone foolishly trying to blow up Dwayne Johnson with a rocket launcher. But thankfully, we don’t have to worry about such a prospect, as Rawson Marshall Thurber has packed enough visual excitement to match Ryan Reynolds’ shock over having to say the word “teamwork.”

Kidding aside, Red Notice looks like one hell of a team building exercise between some of Hollywood’s hottest talent on the market. A trio like Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot is truly something studios would kill for, especially in a project that looks so sleekly entertaining. Though thanks to Netflix’s dominance in acquiring this project from its former home at Universal, only the accountants felt the sting of this particular victory.

We’ll see if Red Notice pays its debts in full, when the film debuts on Netflix starting November 12th. But if you want to see what else is coming in a year that’s seen the streamer release a new movie each week, head over to the 2021 Netflix movie schedule and see what movies are coming soon. Who knows? You might just find some more thrills from Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, or Gal Gadot in the near future, or releases past?