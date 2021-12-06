Harry Potter’s Reunion Special Teases First Look At The Returning Cast, And I'm Pumped

It’s been a full decade since we last saw the Harry Potter movie cast together on the screen and it’s been more than 20 years since we were first introduced to them. Between the books and the movies the harry Potter series has been, and continues to be, such a big part of the lives of many fans, and so you can almost feel the excitement building for the upcoming HBO Max reunion special. And now the streaming service is teasing fans even more.

A new teaser for the special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is now here and once again some very special people are receiving some very special invitations that are leading to them to a very special train.

The trailer gives few actual looks at the cast. We see Mark Williams who played Arthur Weasley on the train, and we see an invitation written to Robbie Coltrane, though we don't get a clear look at him. We get some teases of a young woman who is likely just a stand in actress representing Emma Watson, and not actually her. Unless Evanna Lynch is no longer blond.

It's hard to not to get exited. While the teaser doesn't show us any of the big names from the films, the full list of who will be on hand is absolutely massive and it's clear this special is going to include just about anybody who could possibly appear. The full confirmed appearance list includes:

Daniel Radcliffe

Rupert Grint

Emma Watson

Helena Bonham Carter

Robbie Coltrane

Ralph Fiennes

Jason Isaacs

Gary Oldman

Tom Felton

James Phelps

Oliver Phelps

Mark Williams

Bonnie Wright

Alfred Enoch

Matthew Lewis

Evanna Lynch

Of course, there are a few names conspicuous be their absence. Richard Harris died during the production of the franchise, and the role of Dumbledore had to be taken over by Michael Gambon, whose name is also not on the current list of appearances. And of course there's Alan Rickman who died in 2016. Without Snape there will certainly be a hole in this reunion, but it seems quite likely there will be many conversations about Alan Rickman by the cast that is there.

It will likely be an emotional reunion for many involved. While we know the actors have largely kept in touch over the last decade, it certainly has been that long since this many of them have been in one place and that's going to change the dynamic in a significant way. We've heard so many stories about the making of these movies but there must be so many more left to hear.

While the Harry Potter movies have been jumping around streaming services for the last couple years, they're all currently available on HBO Max, and that means if fans want to do a post-Christmas marathon of all eight movies ahead of the special, that can be done, and one can bet more than a few people will do just that.