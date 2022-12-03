HBO’s The Last Of Us Trailer Teases Major Moments From The Game, Shows Off Terrifying And Surprisingly Features Some A+ ‘80s Music

The wait for HBO’s The Last of Us has been difficult, but the show is finally set to arrive in January. The first LoU trailer was incredibly impressive, right down to the exciting and spine-tingling sounds of the horrific Clickers. Well, the full trailer has arrived and features even more of the terrifying fungal creatures. The footage also teases some of the biggest events from the acclaimed 2013 video game. And surprisingly enough, a lot of these moments are set to a hit ‘80s track, and it totally works.

The new trailer for The Last of Us dives head first into the relationship between the show’s main two protagonists, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Fans of the original game know that they initially have an uneasy relationship before forming somewhat of a father-daughter dynamic. It’s all perfectly illustrated through the various teases of scenes from the game, including the moment that Ellie explains to Joel and Tess (Anna Torv) why she’s a valuable asset. There are also glimpses of the two survivors’ team-up with brothers Henry and Sam. One can also see more of the recreation of the OG game’s prologue, which depicts the beginning of the fungal outbreak. The shot that features Ellie facing down a butcher knife also seems to hint at her encounter with cannibal leader David. Clearly the producers are leaving no stone unturned.

That, of course, includes even more Clickers, who are much more prominent here than they were in the first trailer. The creatures look and sound absolutely spot-on, and I remain amazed by how accurate the designs are. That final shot, which seemed to show a Bloater, was particularly impressive. There are plenty of elements to fear within this universe, but these monsters still surely evoke the most scares for viewers.

While the footage is remarkable, I think I’m most impressed by the fact that it’s all set to A-ha’s “Take on Me.” I never would’ve linked the ‘80s bop to the Last of Us franchise, but the music works so well here. It’s a haunting iteration of the track, similar to the altered tunes that Jordan Peele features in the trailers for his films. I’m hoping this trend continues when it comes to horror marketing.

The Last of Us premieres on HBO on January 15 as part of the 2023 TV schedule and will also be streamable using an HBO Max subscription.