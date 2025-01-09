Jason Statham's Reuniting With A Beloved Director Real Soon, But I'm Even More Hyped To See David Harbour Along For The Ride

I don’t think people would have guessed that Jason Statham and director David Ayer would already be reteaming on the 2025 movie schedule . As last year saw The Beekeeper’s growing fandom lending the film a bit of a reputation as an underground favorite, you’d think we’d just be getting the announcement that the pair are working on another project together.

Well we did get some news, as well as a trailer and a release date for the upcoming film A Working Man. And yes, The Statham is now going to get to be best pals with Violent Night star David Harbour, which only increases the hype. Seemingly out of nowhere Amazon MGM Studios dropped the first trailer for what looks like a pure Statham/Ayer joy fest, which introduces us to our new hero Levon Cade (Statham.)

A widower and retired Royal Marine, Cade seems to have found a new family at his construction job. Of course, his particular set of skills are always waiting for an excuse to come out and play; and the kidnapping of his boss’ daughter is the match that lights A Working Man’s fuse. Naturally, if a Taken-style rampage of vengeance is in play, that means a hero like Jason Statham’s latest is going to need some friends.

(Image credit: Amazon-MGM Studios)

Enter the man known as “Gunny” (David Harbour), an old buddy and fellow retired soldier who outfits Mr. Cade with some pretty neat toys. Using his usual attitude and authority in the role of a blind war vet, the Suicide Squad co-star comes off as a version of Q…if he had served in the field. Seriously, I’m shocked the Bluetooth scope hasn’t made it into a James Bond movie yet.

I’m afraid that we’re not going to see much of A Working Man’s Gunny in the finished film, which sucks because in the limited scenes showing off David Harbour’s performance, I’m really digging his presence. I mean, this is a David Ayer movie, and there’s always room for one more colorful, over the top kill to spice things up.

(Image credit: Amazon-MGM Studios)

Perhaps if this action packed free-for-all is a success at the movies, we’ll get to see these characters reunite in a potential sequel. Or maybe David Ayer will get the boys back together for another project altogether. So long as David Harbour’s recent Violent Night 2 tease isn’t impacted in any way, I’ll gladly take it!

A Working Man gets to work in theaters on March 28th, so you’ve got time to prepare. Which means that if you haven’t seen The Beekeeper for yourself, you can currently stream that movie through access to a Prime Video subscription . Where it lands on the list of best Jason Statham films will be up to you.