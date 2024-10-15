It’s Hard’: Jeff Goldblum Reacts To Jurassic World: Dominion’s Icy Reception From Fans

Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park is considered one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, and changed the film world forever. The franchise has never been far from screens, including the Jurassic World trilogy, and the upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth movie. And Ian Malcom himself Jeff Goldblum recently offered his response to Dominon's poor reception.

Fans were hyped when the original Jurassic Park trio were confirmed to return for Dominion. Unfortunately, reception was chilly on the threequel, which seemed to focus more on bugs than actual dinosaurs. The beloved 71 year-old actor recently spoke to our sister site Total Film about that threequel's reception, offering:

I had such a good time on it. I enjoyed working on it and enjoyed trying to make it good. I think it sold a bunch of tickets. But, you know… [laughs] Everybody’s got an opinion about it. It’s tough to make a good movie.

Well, that was honest. Despite the best of intentions and performances from the Jurassic World: Dominion cast, the movie failed to impress audiences and critics alike. And while the ending of Dominion wrapped up the trilogy of movies, we'll be returning to the beloved franchise soon thanks to Rebirth. We'll just have to see if any of the OGs manage to return for that upcoming movie.

Jeff Goldblum's comments help to peel back the curtain on what it's actually like working on a major blockbuster like Jurassic World: Dominion. On paper, the movie seemed like a no-brainer, capitalizing on the popularity of the previous two movies and bringing in the three beloved stars from Steven Spielberg's original film.

(Image credit: Universal)

Of course, fans will remember that Jeff Goldblum had a small role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. He basically helped to bookend the blockbuster, warning the world about the chaos of dinosaurs on the mainland. But we got to see him get into the action of Dominion, alongside the new stars as well as Laura Dern and Sam Neill.

Goldblum's Ian Malcolm is arguably the biggest character in Jurassic Park history, as he's had the most appearances in the franchise, with a total of four movies. And while some moviegoers might be hoping he joins Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming movie Rebirth. When asked about that possibility, he offered:

I think Ian Malcolm may have ridden off into the sunset. Maybe.

While he didn't officially say there's no chance of him returning, Jeff Goldblum seems to think that his time as Ian Malcolm might have come to an end. Although the "maybe" does offer some hope for folks who want to see the beloved figure return to the big screen. After all, there might be a bunch of new Jurassic movies coming, depending on how well Rebirth performs.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 2, 2025. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.