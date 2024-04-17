Pamela Anderson May Not Be Interested In The Baywatch Reboot, But She Just Joined Another Remake

In case you missed the news, Baywatch is set to make another comeback . The TV-centric brand tried to make the leap to the big screen in 2017, starring Zac Efron and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson going the R-rated comedy route. This upcoming reboot will have to go sans one of its OG cast members, Pamela Anderson. Since the announcement, Anderson has addressed possibly joining the reboot, expressing little interest in donning her reds again, but she has joined the cast of another remake that has me pretty excited.

Some may be saddened that the iconic actress has decided to pass on the much-discussed reboot of the show that catapulted her to international fame. Instead, according to Deadline , she has opted for a different kind of nostalgic revival. She's set to join forces with Liam Neeson in the upcoming remake of the comedy classic Naked Gun . It's an intriguing casting decision to say the least, but I'm intrigued by what the starlet could bring to the production.

Typically, the news of a classic film's remake doesn't stir much excitement for me, but the latest project under Paramount Pictures has genuinely piqued my interest. This remake has enlisted an impressive trio: Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson and Akiva Schaffer, a veteran member of The Lonely Island. Schaffer isn't just on board; he's set to write, produce, and direct. He has solidly established his comedic credentials, particularly with his successful direction of the Disney+ (well-received) Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers movie. He also helmed Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, a comedy I consider one of the past decade's most underrated films. (For those interested, Popstar is available to stream with a Hulu subscription .)

(Image credit: Fremantle)

As for Pam Anderson, she did make a brief cameo as her beloved character CJ in the 2017 Baywatch film and often has had fun nodding to her BW era . Still, reports suggest the actress has let C.J. go without any hard feelings. The Home Improvement alum has a well-documented flair for comedy, showcasing her talents in roles for Stripperella, Superhero Movie and Scary Movie 3, among others. These performances highlight her ability to handle comedic roles with ease, and she should be right at home in the spoof genre.

Though the plot specifics about the Naked Gun remake are under wraps, what we do know is the upcoming film draws its inspiration from the OG franchise. Said entertainment property was derived initially from the TV series Police Squad!, which also featured the late Leslie Nielsen.

Created by the visionary team behind Paramount’s Airplane!—Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, and Jerry Zucker—the NG movies became a phenomenal success in the early 1990s. This trilogy alone amassed over $216 million domestically, celebrated much like Airplane! for its over-the-top parodies, absurd scenarios and visual humor, where the background antics often stole the spotlight from the main action. It remains to be seen exactly how this new flick with Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson will turn out. But the mere thought of the team working in front of and behind the camera has me pumped!

If you haven't yet watched the original trilogy, all three of Leslie Nielsen's Naked Gun movies are available for streaming with a Max subscription. For those interested in more recent comedies, check out our 2024 movie schedule to discover what's coming to theaters near you. And fans of Pam Anderson can catch her in one of her most famous roles as Baywatch’s C.J. Parker, which is available to all Amazon Prime Video subscribers .