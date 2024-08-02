Megan Fox Is A Robot Who Cleans, Strips And Attempts Murder In The Brand New Subservience Trailer

The horror genre's renaissance is showing no signs of slowing down, to the delight of fans. And after MEGAN was a viral hit, there's an upcoming horror movie bringing a new murderous robot to the screen. The first trailer for Subservience just dropped, where Megan Fox is a robot who cleans, strips and attempts murder. And I'm honestly so sold on this concept from this limited footage.

Some of the best horror movies come from smaller companies, and Subservience is a forthcoming flick that doesn't come from the giant studios. As you can see in the trailer above, the sci-fi movie follows Megan Fox's Alice as she's purchased and taken home by a father and his daughter. But as is the case with so many AI movie robots, things take a dark and violent turn... but not before things get steamy between Fox and Michele Morrone.

The trailer opens on some sort of tech conference, attended by a father Nick and his daughter (played by Marrone and Matilda Firth respectively). A number of AI robots are on display doing things like house work, and they stumble upon Megan Fox's model named Alice. They decide to bring her home, unaware that their lives will seemingly forever be changed as a result.

(Image credit: XYZ Films)

While things start off well enough, Alice soon begins to operate with autonomy, rather than simply obeying orders and serving the family. Nick has sexual visions of the robot, after they connect and she helps out around the house.

But things start going awry when his wife (played by The Nanny actress Madeline Zima) comes home. She's sick, a detail which Alice seems to cling onto in her quest to claim Nick and the house as a whole. And there's no telling the violent and/or sexual deeds that the robot will do to achieve her goal.

The footage for this trailer is definitely striking, and I have to give the editors props for guarding its contents. It's fairly common (especially for horror movies) for trailers to reveal too much, therefore ruining the surprises that come with the theatrical experience. One thing is clear: MEGAN better watch out for this new robot in town.

This is just the latest onscreen endeavor for Fox, following her role in Expendables 4 and voicing a character in the latest Mortal Kombat video game. While Subservience looks like a smaller production than some of her other credits, it's definitely thrilling to see her back in the horror genre. No one could forget her iconic role in Jennifer's Body, which has become a cult classic in the years since its release.

Subservience is currently expected to arrive on digital platforms on September 13th. While we wait, check out the 2025 movie release dates.