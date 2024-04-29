Mufasa: The Lion King Trailer Features The Return Of Timon And Pumbaa And More

We've been waiting a while for the arrival for Mufasa: The Lion King. Movie fans who have been following the development of the upcoming Lion King prequel will remember that the project was first announced all the way back in September 2020, and it instantly earned anticipation thanks to the involvement of Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins. The film has taken a long time to move through development and production, but it's now just months away from hitting theaters, and with the countdown on, we finally have some debut footage.

The very first Mufasa: The Lion King trailer has arrived online, and much like its Jon Favreau-directed predecessor, the film is showcasing some phenomenal and hyper-realistic visual effects. Starring Aaron Pierre as Mufasa (taking over the role from the legendary James Earl Jones), the story will follow the titular big cat's origin as he becomes one of the most beloved kings in the history of the Pride Lands. John Kani is back as Rafiki, spinning the tale with some help from Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen), and Kelvin Harrison Jr. will provide the voice of young Scar (after Chiwetel Ejiofor played the older version of the character in the 2019 movie, which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription).

Production on Mufasa: The Lion King was delayed in 2023 due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and it's because of that pause that the movie saw its release date pushed last year, and the film is no longer set to be a summer tentpole release for Disney. Instead, it is currently scheduled to drop as one of the biggest blockbusters next winter.

(Image credit: Disney)

This first trailer starts with the opening vocal of "The Circle of Life" heard, as we are introduced to a young Mufasa, seemingly around the same age as Simba in The Lion King. Pride Rock looks a little different, as we see it covered in snow and ice. The voice over tells u that the future King didn't actually have any royalty in his blood, instead earning his place as King of the Jungle. Exactly how it'll go down remains a mystery.

What we know about the Mufasa movie is limited, but we are treated to glimpses of a few beloved characters. This includes Rafiki, Simon, and Pumbaa. As previously mentioned, a number of actors from the live-action Lion King remake are reprising their roles for this prequel film.

Mufasa: The Lion King will arrive in theaters on December 20th, just in time for the holidays. In the meantime, check the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the theater.