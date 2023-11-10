Netflix's New Jurassic World Animated Series Trailer Is Out, And The Show May Finally Address A Huge Complaint Left Over From The Movies

It’s been a little over a year since Jurassic World Dominion drew the legendary sci-fi movie franchise to another cinematic close. That doesn’t mean that the Jurassic universe has ended, though. In fact, everything new on Netflix in 2024 will be continuing the saga in a way that may finally address a huge complaint left over from the series. Welcome to Jurassic World: Chaos Theory!

If you were one of the fans who wanted more action involving dinosaurs on the mainland, your prayers might be answered after all. Teased during today’s Netflix Geeked showcase, the Dreamworks Animation/Amblin Entertainment series promises “a new era of chaos.”

And this next chapter looks to be set between Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s pivotal ending and the events of Dominion, as evidenced by Roberta the T-Rex still running free in the wild. Judging how she wasn't captured until years after the fact, we just might see more dinosaurs rampaging throughout the world.

What’s even more exciting is the fact that Jurassic World: Chaos Theory just might be a sequel to Netflix’s previous hit Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. That much seems to be heavily tipped in the teaser trailer for the new series shows off what looks like a more grown-up Darius Bowman. While it's not exactly confirmed just yet, it would make a lot of sense if this was true.

One of the campers stranded on Isla Nublar during that previous adventure, Darius is a major dinosaur fan who fought hard for a trip to Jurassic World. Unfortunately for him and a handful of other campers, their lucky ticket became a fight for survival, as that big PR stunt happened on the day director Colin Trevorrow's 2015 movie also took place.

Seeing the Jurassic World saga continuing its story through a midquel that fills in a pretty important era in franchise history is encouraging. Tying things together with Roberta, the original Tyrannosaurus Rex from Jurassic Park, is a pretty keen move, especially if it’ll continue the story of Camp Cretaceous survivor Darius.

Which only opens the door to more questions, such as, “Is Darius part of the CIA Dangerous Species Division?” Or, “Will we see any other campers reuniting with their old friend?” Not to mention, the overall questions of whether or not this is Darius we're seeing in front of us in the first place. It figures; just as one Jurassic World concern seems to be addressed, another couple start to take its place. That's Chaos Theory!