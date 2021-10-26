Netflix's The Unforgivable Trailer: Sandra Bullock And Viola Davis Square Off In Tense Convict Drama

Empathy and forgiveness are concepts that are very subjective in the human experience. Director Nora Fingscheidt’ Netflix film The Unforgivable is set to explore that very concept, as Sandra Bullock squares off with Viola Davis, and an all-star cast, in search of a normal life. Her unforgivable act? She killed a police officer, and served a 20 year prison sentence as a result.

Throughout the rest of the trailer for Netflix’s The Unforgivable , we see Bullock’s character, Ruth Slater, released from prison and into the world. Merely trying to get back in touch with the sister she hasn’t seen for decades, the odds do not seem to be in her favor. And one of the most tense moments that sums up the basic thrust of this movie is a showdown between Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis, as the two actors heatedly debate the actions of the former.

The Unforgivable will be released in limited theaters in November, with the film debuting on Netflix’s streaming library starting December 10th.

