New Black Adam Trailer Ups The Justice Society Action, And Delivers A Peek At The Movie’s Demonic Villain

The summer season may be over, but that hardly means that 2022 is done doling out blockbusters – including one that was originally supposed to premiere a few months. After a bit of extra delay, Jaume Collet-Serra’s Black Adam is almost here, and as we see in the latest trailer for the film, it’s not all just the Dwayne Johnson show. This new spot puts the spotlight directly on the first big screen version of the Justice Society, and while doing so it features a first look at the demonic villain Sabbac

Following up the Black Adam preview that was shown at San Diego Comic-Con, this new spot begins by focusing on Dwayne Johnson’s titular character – who talks about how his son was sacrificed for him – but after that the perspective definitely shifts over to Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller returns after her supporting role in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad last year recruiting against the threat that Black Adam represents, and the Justice Society preps for the task.

This will be the first time that the Justice Society is coming the big screen, and the lateness is somewhat ironic given that they were the first superhero team assembled in comics. We get a nice long look at each of their power sets in this preview, with Hawkman wielding his mace, Dr. Fate showing off some magic skills, and Cyclone spinning up a storm being highlights. The members’ individual relationships with Black Adam are interesting, as they certainly seem more focused on recruiting him to the side of good than defeating and subduing him – but we’re going to go ahead and guess that they won’t have the same kind of back and forth with Sabbac.

Played by Marwan Kenzari, Sabbac is a villain that dates back to the Captain Marvel, Jr. comics of the 1940s, though the character was modernized by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank during DC’s New 52 reboot. He is often featured as an ally of Black Adam’s, so it will be interesting to see what kind of treatment he gets in the story.

Also starring Sarah Shahi and Mo Amer (star of the critically acclaimed Netflix series Mo), Black Adam is looking cooler and more exciting than ever in this new trailer, and the film’s release date is coming up soon. Look for the new Dwayne Johnson movie in theaters everywhere on October 21.

