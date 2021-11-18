The American Downton Abbey Has Arrived (Sort Of) In First Trailer For HBO's The Gilded Age

For years now, Downton Abbey writer/creator Julian Fellowes has been hard at work trying to get his next series off the ground. Having become somewhat infamous over recent years for its extended development process, The Gilded Age has taken quite a journey from its origins to its existence. Yet here we are, with the first trailer for HBO’s brand new original series, which sort of promises to be the American Downton Abbey, complete with Christine Baranski.

Waiting is something that fans of Fellowes’ creations can certainly attest to being familiar with. Which makes the recently released trailer from HBO a cause for celebration, as we have our first looks at Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, and the rest of the all-star cast that make up this latest society drama ensemble. Don’t go in just expecting another Downton Abbey clone, though, as we’ve already seen enough to realize that The Gilded Age isn’t merely playing the hits from across the pond.

Prepare your finest evening wear, as HBO’s The Gilded Age will premiere on January 24th, with episodes hitting HBO Max at the same time. Which means that for those of you awaiting Downton Abbey: A New Era’s March 18th release into theaters, you’ll have something to tide you over real soon.

More to come...