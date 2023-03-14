Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer Just Wore One Single Feather As A Top And It’s Giving Underboob

Though no one who loves fashion really needs a reason to step out in their best on any particular day, it does seem that celebrities, especially, have more than enough special occasions which call for them to do exactly that. Such events just occurred over the weekend, as both the Academy Awards and the ever popular Vanity Fair Oscars after party took place, and led to some fabulous and daring fashions from famous folks we love to watch. Euphoria cast member Hunter Schafer was among them, and she wore one, rather large, feather as a top, delivering some major underboob.

How Did Hunter Schafer Wear A Feather As A Top?

There are a lot of fashionable people who love heading out in attention-grabbing outfits on a regular basis, and sometimes those people choose to wear items that show more skin than many of us would be comfortable with. While there were a number of bold 2023 Academy Award looks that will likely go down in the record books, including Halle Bailey’s sheer princess gown and Emily Ratajkowski’s see-through dress , Schafer might top the list in her all-white ensemble, which was more about an artfully (and carefully) placed feather than actual clothing:

(Image credit: Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Look, you’ll get no shade from me on this, because she looks great. And, while this is definitely a wild sartorial choice, I do think this is absolutely the classiest way to do a single feather as a top (as opposed to, say, using several belts as a top, like Julia Fox ). For one thing, even with copious amounts of underboobage (more than Aubrey Plaza’s recent SAG Awards dress , I’d say), that feather really is just the right size. It’s giving the appropriate amount of shock value, while still leaving room for a bit of modesty, which is helped along by the tape or whatever is underneath that allows for full nipple coverage.

Secondly, everything else is kept extremely simple. Schafer’s hair is in simple, beachy waves that fall down her back, and the jewelry and makeup have been kept to a I-don’t-need-to-show-off minimum. This lets the feather top (the whole look is from avant-garde fashion house Ann Demeulemeester ) do most of the talking. Shall we take a closer look at it? OK, how about a side-view…

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

As someone who can’t even keep a standard strapless bra where it’s supposed to be, I can’t help but wonder if this whole thing is taped or glued onto her body. Honestly, with that low-slung, mermaid-esque skirt, I’d be worried about both the top slipping and the skirt saying bye-bye-bye at some point during the night, and likely would have demanded that the safest, industrial level adhesives that could be used on one’s skin be applied on the top and bottom to keep all my personables from popping out. I don’t know if people dance at the Vanity Fair party, but could the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star safely dance in this without accidentally ending up completely nude?