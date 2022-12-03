Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer Reveals A Franchise Vet's Return While Showing More Of Michelle Yeoh And Her Badass Cohorts

The Witcher: Blood Origin is easily one of the most highly anticipated events on the 2022 TV schedule. The production, a prequel to the flagship show starring Henry Cavill, is set to further expand the mythical world created by Andrzej Sapkowski. Fans have been chomping at the bit for details on the spinoff prequel series and, weeks after the release of the teaser, the first official trailer has arrived. And not only does it show more of Michelle Yeoh’s Scian and her badass cohorts, but it also reveals that a character from the parent series is returning.

The trailer features its fair share of action, much of which is sure to delight fans, but what may excite them the most is the reveal that comes in the last few minutes. In the closing scene, Seanchai – played by the incomparable Minnie Driver, approaches none other than the lovable Jaskier, who is portrayed by the returning Joey Batey. Driver’s shapeshifting storyteller approaches the fan-favorite character with a proposition. She needs him to “sing a story back to life,” to which the bard questions whether he’s the right one for the job. It’s a quick exchange but one that should generate plenty of buzz (and maybe even a few questions) amongst fans.

That surprise aside, the trailer also does a strong job of establishing the main players here, such as the aforementioned Scian, Sophia Brown’s Éile and Laurence O'Fuarain’s Fjall. Just like it’s small-screen counterpart, Blood Origin sports some seriously excellent fight choreography as well as some breathtaking shots. What’ll be particularly exciting to see are the interactions between the warriors who have assembled to take down the tyrannical empire that they’re subject to.

The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will be a four-part event, is set to premiere on December 25, so be sure you have a Netflix subscription if you want to check it out when it drops.