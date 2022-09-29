Timothée Chalamet Shares Bloody Trailer For His Cannibal Romance Movie Bones And All

The world of Timothée Chalamet performances is going to be wild to keep track of through the next couple of years. Upcoming movies like Dune: Part Two and Wonka have already made things interesting enough, but this November has quite a twisted entry landing om the young talent’s resume. We hope you’re hungry for something darker, as Chalamet has unveiled the trailer for his cannibal romance movie Bones and All.

The actor’s social media platforms, including Instagram , have been graced with this look into Timothée Chalamet’s reunion with his Call Me By Your Name director, Luca Guadagnino. While invoking that film’s name recalls tender, bittersweet romance, that’s only half of the game at play in Bones and All.

We do get to see Chalamet being uber-cute with co-star Taylor Russell, but as the headline promised; and this is on top of the previous look at Bones and All that looked to show the pair a bit estranged in a field. It isn't long before some bloody dealings that find their way into the mix. Shirtless, bloody dealings. This movie's going to break Timothée Chalamet stans on the internet, isn't?

In a sense, this adaptation of author Camille DeAngelis’ book of the same name is a perfect crossroads for Guadagnino. That claim counts double when you realize that Bones and All was adapted by screenwriter David Kajganich, who’s also teamed with Luca Guadagnino on similarly tense films such as A Perfect Splash and the 2018 remake of Suspiria.

While it doesn’t look like anyone’s going to have anything close to Dakota Johnson’s intense experience on that second movie, there’s certainly rough times ahead. What’s also exciting about the trailer for Bones and All is that we also get to see brief glimpses of the roles played by Academy Award winning actor Mark Rylance, as well as another dynamic Call Me By Your Name vet, Michael Stuhlbarg.

Stuhlbarg in particular is an ominous presence, as his voiceover taunts Timothée Chalamet’s character, Lee, in a rather haunting fashion. We may not have gotten to see him much in the Doctor Strange 2’s cast , but those who love the man who MCU fans know as Dr. Nic West will get to see him again soon enough.

Leonard Cohen ‘s “You Want It Darker” is a perfect sonic backdrop for the intense footage of Bones and All to unfold against. Darkness is a very substantial part of the equation here, but the tenderness between the films leads is all we need to see that there’s a struggle with lighter intent. Timothée Challamet’s victims aren’t the only one’s being torn apart here, as Lee is struggling against what some would consider his very nature.

Bones and All is looking to make for a tasty date night offering, and will start to do so on November 18th, in selected theaters. Aptly enough, the wide release is specified as taking place during the Thanksgiving holiday. So you’ve been warned if you’re the type that likes to pair dinner plans with a night at the movies.