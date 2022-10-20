Tom Hanks Is A Lovable Grump In A Man Called Otto Trailer, And I'm Already In My Feels

Under normal circumstances, you’d expect Tom Hanks to be playing a really nice guy. The man hasn’t cultivated his personal brand as an all around sweetheart by playing the heel, but he does from time to time let himself break into those sorts of characters. While the upcoming movie A Man Called Otto isn’t exactly putting Hanks in the role of a total villain, he is playing a lovable grump, and it looks like an absolute tear jerker is on the way as a result.

The first trailer released by Columbia Pictures , with director Marc Forster's film, based on author Fredrik Backman’s A Man Called Ove, shifting the Swedish source material to the United States. Even with a change of venue and character name, Otto is still a grumpy widower who'd rather pick a fight than a flower. Naturally, the role gives Tom Hanks a chance to flex both his comedic and dramatic muscles.

A Man Called Otto looks to charm audiences, and awards voters, right down to their tears with a limited theatrical release at Christmas. The film’s wide release is set for January 13th, where grumpy Tom Hanks will have to fight against the second weekend of M3gan and her deadly dancing ways. Anyone else sensing a crossover?

