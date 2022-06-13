Tom Hanks Opens Up About the Two Moments In His Career When He Realized He Could Finally Do What He Wanted In Hollywood
Two moments changed the double Oscar winner's career for the better.
Tom Hanks’ Hollywood career has been one to admire for numerous young actors. He’s done every genre and won every accolade under the sun. He’s come a long way from his sitcom start on Bosom Buddies. Hanks spent his early career doing comedy after comedy. While they feed his pockets and family, the two-time Oscar winner began to grow tired of doing comedies by the late 1980s. But his film career experienced a seismic shift in the 1990s. The Elvis star recalled the two moments in his career when he realized he could finally do what he wanted in Hollywood.
Of course. Hanks’ 1980s heyday was filled with classic comedies like Splash, Big, and The Money Pit, just to name a few. He’s been open about his misses during that period as well. But the acting legend was ready to show his range to moviegoers. Hanks decided to stop accepting romantic comedy scripts after a successful run of them. At the same time, director Penny Marshall came to him about a little-known project A League of Their Own. The Sully actor revealed how the meeting with Marshall change his career outlook.
Leave it to a visionary like Penny Marshall to see beyond the rom-com sheen. Taking a chance on Hanks paid off as A League of Their Own’s Jimmy Dugan is regarded as one of his best performances. After the period sports drama’s success, Hanks went on to win back-to-back Best Actor Oscars for his dramatic turns in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump. The career shift paid off for him as the 1990s rolled on. In his New York Times Magazine interview, Hanks recalled the true moment he knew he could start taking chances with his acting career.
Thankfully, the acting veteran was backed by his agent to take chances. By the 1990s, the two-time Oscar winner had earned the right to take risks after years of safe yet lovable films. As Hanks pointed out, there were successes and duds after shifting his focus. Viewers got to see his range in dramas (Saving Private Ryan, Apollo 13, The Green Mile) to comedies (That Thing You Do!, You’ve Got Mail). He even branched out to animation with the Toy Story films. He started producing and directing more film and television projects at the same time.
Of course, his film career has continued to excel and grow since then. Along with his turn as Col. Tom Parker in Elvis, Tom Hanks has other films debuting in 2022, including Disney’s live-action adaptation of Pinocchio. He even went back to his TV roots with his much-talked 1883 cameo. Things aren’t slowing down any time soon as there are more Hanks-associated projects in the works. So, there’s more to come from the Oscar winner.
