Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Trailer Is Epic And Reveals Some Huge Release Date News

This has been a big year for two-part films. Between Fast X, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, some of 2023's biggest blockbusters have left us hanging and wondering how their individual stories will conclude. Waiting for satisfaction is going to require patience, as release dates are up in the air... but that makes Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon different. The new trailer for the Netflix blockbuster has revealed that Part 1 – a.k.a. Rebel Moon: A Child Of Fire – is going to be released on December 22, and its sequel, Rebel Moon: The Scargiver, will be coming shortly after, now set for April 19, 2024.

Rebel Moon was first announced a little over two years ago, and after delivering a tease for the streaming blockbuster last week, Netflix has unveiled the first trailer. Featuring footage from both Rebel Moon: A Child Of Fire and Rebel Moon: The Scargiver, the preview doesn't offer audiences a lot of information about the story that is being told in the sci-fi epic, but it does offer a broad glimpse into the expansive sci-fi/fantasy world that Zack Snyder has created and shows off the talented cast.

At one point, Rebel Moon was in development as a part of the Star Wars franchise, but Zack Snyder has turned it into its own thing, and he has expressed hope that it will become a major brand for Netflix. While specific plot details have been kept under wraps, the filmmaker has noted that the film is an expression of his love for both Star Wars and the movies of legendary director Akira Kurosawa, and Sofia Boutella stars as the central protagonist – a warrior named Kora.

In addition to Boutella, the outstanding Rebel Moon cast also includes Anthony Hopkins, Charlie Hunnam, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, and Ray Fisher. Zack Snyder has written the screenplay along with Shay Hatten (Army Of The Dead) and Kurt Johnstad (300).

This is the second film that Zack Snyder has developed for Netflix, and the second time that he has attempted to quickly generate a streaming franchise with two titles released within a year. The big difference of course, is that while Army Of The Dead and its prequel, Army Of Thieves, both came out in 2021, Snyder only directed the former. In the case of Rebel Moon, he is at the helm of both blockbusters.

Rebel Moon: A Child Of Fire is now exactly four months away from its debut on Netflix, and Rebel Moon: The Scargiver is now less than eight. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more exciting news about the blooming franchise, and head over to our 2023 Netflix Movie Release Calendar to discover all of the titles that will be premiering on the streaming service between now and the end of the year.