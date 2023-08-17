Zack Snyder Just Teased A First Look At Rebel Moon’s Trailer, And I’m Already Pumped

Writer/director Zack Snyder has been hard at work building a potential blockbuster franchise, and it’s called Rebel Moon . You may have heard about this movie, as there has been no shortage of talk surrounding this upcoming entry on the Netflix movie schedule . Now the noise is about to get a lot louder surrounding this title, as Snyder has just teased when Rebel Moon’s first teaser is going to drop, and I’m already pumped for it.

The director of Zack Snyder’s Justice League and former DCEU mastermind is up to his old tricks on social media. Sharing a photo of himself and another party looking at what is presumed to be a shot from the upcoming trailer, Zack took some time out from tweaking this sizzle reel to make this announcement:

Adding the final touches. The @RebelMoon teaser trailer will make its global debut live @Gamescom. See you there on Tuesday, August 22. #RebelMoon pic.twitter.com/P9p6lEubQ5August 17, 2023 See more

The August 22nd trailer drop doesn't feel like an accident either. Based on what we know about Rebel Moon, that day marks exactly four months to the day the full movie will be unleashed. Once again, Zack Snyder shows that he knows his fanbase, and has the showmanship to get people counting down the days.

Starting life as a Zack Snyder Star Wars pitch , this idea eventually turned into a wholly original universe for Man of Steel’s helmer to explore. A long time passion project, Rebel Moon was even split into two-movies , as it clearly was so big of an idea it couldn’t just sit with one installment. This was probably helped along by the relationship Snyder and Netflix have built together through the formation of another franchise starter, 2021’s Army of the Dead.

Clearly, the trust is there between these moviemaking partners, and the results are tempting as ever. Just thinking about a Star Wars/Seven Samurai inspired epic coming out of Team Snyder is enough to be amped about. Not to mention, a report that from /Film already confirms "extended and R-rated cuts" for both halves of this story.

Though I'll admit, this particular point of enthusiasm comes from a very bespoke place in my heart. Since I was able to recently reflect on Watchmen, a film prominently featured on our list of the 100 best movies of the 2000s , I’ve been reminded of Zack Snyder’s mindset when it comes to storytelling. Comparing the differences in the three cuts of that 2009 magnum opus was a thrill, and applying that sort of lens to this burgeoning world sounds just as exciting.

While I’m still bummed we’re probably never going to get the concluding entries to his full Justice League vision, I’m definitely pumped to see where Rebel Moon takes us upon its much anticipated launch. Especially when we can already expect the chance to see a more general release version of these adventures in rebellion, followed by a harder/R-rated variant at some point in the future.

Rebel Moon is slated to arrive in our galaxy, only on Netflix, starting December 22. But don’t forget to look over everything new on Netflix, as there’s plenty of excitement planned between now and this potential late year excitement.