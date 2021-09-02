'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Interviews with Simu Liu, Awkwafina and More!

The cast of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, including Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and writer/director Destin Daniel Cretton discuss the MCU’s latest epic origin story in this interview with CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell. They reveal their go-to karaoke songs, chat about the potential for a Disney+ series, and so much more.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:07 - The Shang-Chi Cast Reveals Their Go-To Karaoke Songs, And They're Awesome

01:43 - The Comicbook Elements Shang-Chi’s Director Made Sure To Put In The Movie

03:12 - Awkwafina On How Katy Handles Being Thrown Into The Insanity Of The MCU

04:02 - Simu Liu/More On The Jackie Chan Tribute And Filming That Insane Bus Sequence

07:31 - Florian Munteanu Reveals Razor Fists’s Origin Story

08:28 - Meng’er Zhang On Working With Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh

09:35 - Destin Daniel Cretton Explains The Inspirations Behind His Depiction Of The Ten Rings

11:00 - Could The Ten Rings Go To Disney+? Awkwafina and Meng’er Zhang Have Thoughts