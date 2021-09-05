'Shang-Chi' Spoiler Interviews With Kevin Feige, Simu Liu, Awkwafina, And More
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, writer/director Destin Daniel Cretton and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige are here to talk spoilers for the latest MCU installment. They’re diving into every plot twist, reveal, and even the post-credits scenes, so watch at your own risk!
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:16 - Simu Liu Shares An Emotional Story About Wearing His Shang-Chi Costume For The First Time
02:17 - How Awkwafina Feels About Katy’s Fate In Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
02:54 - Kevin Feige Talks Shang-Chi’s Ending, And How It Might Change The Hero Moving Forward
03:36 - Director Destin Daniel Cretton On Reuniting With A Marvel Star In The Mid-Credits Scene
04:02 - How Meng’er Zhang Feels About Her Shang-Chi Post-Credits Scene
04:29 - Kevin Feige Explains What The Shang-Chi End-Credits Graphic Means For The Future Of The Ten Rings
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.