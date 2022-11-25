2022 WWE Survivor Series Predictions Including Seth Rollins, Ronda Rousey And WarGames

Survivor Series has evolved quite a bit over the years. When the annual premium live event was first launched in the late 1980s, all of the matches were in a team versus team format. There wasn’t any real stakes because it ultimately didn’t matter long-term if Rowdy Roddy Piper’s good guy team defeated Rick Rude’s bad guy team. It was just a fun little night of wrestling with an enjoyable gimmick.

Unfortunately, a fun little night of wrestling that typically didn’t have any title matches or guarantees of long-term storytelling didn’t sell as well on pay-per-view as WrestleMania or the Royal Rumble. So, the format has slowly become more and more like a traditional premium live event over the years. With Triple H in charge now, however, Survivor Series is about to undergo another evolution.

This year, the two traditional 5 v 5 Survivor Series matches are being evolved into WarGames, which is a throwback to late Jim Crockett/ early WCW. It’s been used pretty extensively in NXT and features two teams battling it out in a double ring cage. Participants are added one at a time until all ten members are involved and the match technically begins. It should be incredible. I’ll give you my thoughts on what is likely to happen in each match, but first, here’s a look at how my predictions have been going so far this year…

Swipe to scroll horizontally Prediction Results Event Matches Guessed Right Matches Guessed Wrong WrestleMania 38 11 4 2022 WrestleMania Backlash 3 3 2022 Hell In A Cell 7 0 2022 Money In The Bank 5 1 2022 SummerSlam 6 2 2022 Clash At The Castle 3 3 2022 Extreme Rules 4 2 2022 Crown Jewel 7 1 Total 46 16

I'm normally pretty confident when I do these predictions, and for obvious reasons given even Kurt Angle would be impressed with my performance so far this year, but matches with a lot of participants are historically very hard to predict. If Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are wrestling 1 v 1, you can think through all the implications of each man winning in different fashions. You can think about what a win or loss would do for the future story WWE is trying to tell. You can ask yourself is McIntyre finally going to be the one to beat Roman Reigns and take his titles.

In this case, however, Drew McIntyre can just pin an Uso without any effect on the strength or weakness of Roman Reigns' character, just as Reigns could deliver 10 Superman punches to Butch or Ridge Holland without impacting McIntyre's long-term trajectory in the slightest.

Alas, not every prediction is meant to be easy though. So, here's my best guesses as to what might happen tomorrow night, which you can watch on Peacock, which is currently 99 cents as part of a Black Friday deal...

Seth Freakin' Rollins (Champion) Vs Bobby Lashley Vs Austin Theory For The United States Championship

In just a few short months, Seth Rollins has gone from hated heel, responsible for putting number one babyface Cody Rhodes on the shelf for almost a year, to one of the most popular faces in the company. He still doesn't always act like a face, but that's part of the complicated character he has created, and it hasn't stopped fans from singing his infectious theme song.

Typically you don't want to take a belt from someone who is ascending, and Rollins is very much ascending right now. He's, however, a very unique character in that his appeal doesn't necessarily relate to his relative win-loss record. Fans are drown to his maniacal energy, which is great when he's winning but also great when he's losing.

Bobby Lashley's last appearance at Crown Jewel was in a lopsided beatdown of Brock Lesnar that he somehow lost. The match's inventive booking kept both men looking strong, and honestly, I think that's the storyline most fans care about for him, not whether he has the US Title. Austin Theory's primary storyline, however, is very interlinked with the US Title, which he lost his Money In The Bank briefcase trying to cash in thanks to Lashley. He's had a few very strong promos in recent weeks and could be due for a push.

Prediction: This match could go in a lot of directions, but I think we'll see Seth Rollins come out on top.

Ronda Rousey (Champion) Vs Shotzi For The Smackdown Women's Championship

I think this is the easiest prediction of the night by a country mile. Much has been made about Ronda Rousey's character over the last six months. She wasn't really working as a babyface, and fans were clearly getting a bit frustrated, as was Rousey. She's been in a much better place since she turned heel, though, and while there's still a lot of room for growth, I think she's on the right path.

Shotzi has a nice look and some talent, but she is not over with the fans right now. Don't let some corners of wrestling twitter fool you. What matters is the response she gets when her music hits and/ or when she does something impactful in the ring, and the noise and level of care just isn't there yet.

That doesn't mean Shotzi can't get there at some point. Every single match, even a loss, is a chance to get the crowd to care, and the easiest way to get the crowd to care is by working with the main eventers on the roster. That's Ronda Rousey. I really hope Shotzi turns in a terrific performance this weekend, but it would be a huge overreach by Triple H to put the belt on her at this point, even though he clearly likes her.

Prediction: Ronda Rousey should win this, but hopefully it's a fun match that helps prove Shotzi can keep progressing.

AJ Styles Vs Finn Bálor

This match is a bit complicated to predict given the massive entourages both of these men are currently bringing out with them. All of the side characters are very down to interfere, and it would be a shock if we got any kind of clean result. I expect, whatever happens, for this feud to continue well past Survivor Series, which is okay with me given I've been enjoying it.

That being said, AJ Styles needs to win this match. He is a legend, a clear first ballot WWE Hall of Famer, and he has not won a match at a premium live event since he teamed with Omos to beat The Viking Raiders all the way back at Money In The Back 2021. Come'on. That's ridiculous. Credit to him for putting guys over, but that streak of bad results needs to end.

Besides, a good feud with two teams like this needs to feel balanced. Styles lost in a 6 man tag to The Judgment Day back at Hell In The Cell, and he also lost in a six man tag to The Judgment Day earlier this month at Crown Jewel. We need some balance here, and his new support system in The OC should help that.

Predicted Result: AJ Styles amidst some kind of chaotic interference.

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim And A Mystery Partner Vs Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley And Nikki Cross (Women's WarGames)

I really wish I knew who the mystery partner was going to be. If it's a returning babyface like Sasha Banks or Naomi, who haven't been around in months, you'd have to think they would help put the babyfaces over in a huge moment the crowd could get behind. If it's just a random woman on the roster like Candice LeRae, I don't really think the mystery element matters to whatever the final result is. If it ends up being Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair, a huge name that sometimes plays a character that's more morally ambiguous, it opens up the possibility for her to double-cross her own team. Then again, that possibility is there with Alexa Bliss too, as some expert her to get back with Bray Wyatt.

I think the women's division, at least with the players on the field right now, stops and ends with Bianca Belair. She is an absolute star, and I don't think she's even come close to reaching her potential. So, the question I'm looking at is what is Triple H setting her up to do over the next few months? Is she going to continue feuding with Bayley? Is she going to do a program with whoever the mystery person coming in will be? Or is he finally going to set up Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair?

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, to me, could headline any premium live event WWE has. That is the match in the women's division I want to see more than any other, but it seems like Triple H is instead teasing Mia Yim and Rhea Ripley. So, I'm going to guess the mystery partner (maybe Becky, maybe Charlotte) double-crosses Bayley and sets up a program.

Predicted Result: Damage CTRL + Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross get the win, thanks in part to the mystery partner.

Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Ridge Holland And Butch Vs Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa

Is Survivor Series the time to finally progress the Jey Uso and Sami Zayn storyline? The intra-Bloodline feud has been the most popular story in wrestling for a few months and with good reason. Everyone involved, including Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso who have taken on more supporting roles, have played their parts perfectly. Now, with longtime friend Kevin Owens on the other side of this match, many are wondering if Zayn is finally going to turn on the Bloodline?

Timing in wrestling is very important. You don't want to linger on the same story for so long fans get annoyed by it, but you also want to fully maximize the potential of something that is really working. Some day Sami Zayn is almost certainly going to turn on The Bloodline and become a massive babyface when he does, but I'm just not sure the time is right. I think there's more ground to explore with everyone kept together.

That being said, I still think Sami and Jey's issues are going to somehow play into the finish of the match. I think one of them will cost the Bloodline here, and we'll deal with the fallout of the loss for another month in some classic behind the scenes segments. There's plenty of time for Sami to turn and partner with Kevin Owens later.

Predicted Result: Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Ridge Holland and Butch.