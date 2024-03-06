After John Cena Nodded At His WrestleMania 40 Hopes, I'm Just Wondering How He Could Even Join The Event

We're just weeks away from the highly anticipated WrestleMania 40 and, while it seems like plans for the event are mostly set in stone, anything could still happen. There have been rumors regarding surprise returns and other unexpected moments. Even John Cena's recent appearance at WWE's performance center suggested that he may be in the mix. Now, the former WWE champion has made a more direct comment when it comes to being included, and I'm now just wondering how he can appear at the event.

Per the rumors that have made the rounds in recent weeks, John Cena was in talks with the WWE to be incorporated into WrestleMania 40 in some way. That chatter actually seems a lot more solid after the superstar appeared on ESPN's First Take, but there's still some uncertainty here.

John Cena Nods At Wanting To Be In WrestleMania 40

I don't think there's any more obvious evidence that John Cena is hoping to be a part of WrestleMania 40 than the sentiment shared during latest appearance on ESPN's First Take. The actor, whose upcoming 2024 movie Ricky Stanicky will soon be available to Prime Video subscribers, was asked about whether he preferred to wear a three-piece suit or "jorts" more. Here's what Cena had to say during the chat (which was shared to YouTube):

It depends if we’re talking WrestleMania 40, crossing my fingers. I hope the shorts are there. If we’re talking First Take, I will do my best to put on a waistcoat.

The actor wasn't even asked about WrestleMania 40 in that instance and still found a way to bring it up -- and while he was appearing on the largest sports network to boot. I don't think he'd do that unless he's trying to drum up some hype for his potential inclusion in the big night. In most years, it would be a no-brainer to bring him in. The situation is a bit different this time around, however, and I have a big question about how the star factors in to any decision-making from WWE when it comes to the organization's biggest two-night events.

How Do You Work John Cena Into This Already Stacked Schedule?

John Cena was a part of the WWE in late 2023 but returned to Hollywood following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strikes. It's looking like he definitely wants to have a role in WrestleMania 40 but, for the first time in a while, I'd make the argument that there's not really a way to fit him into the program. Both main events are already locked in, and it seems like plenty of big names will already be left off the card.

So, with that, does the WWE bring in The Champ and have him host WrestleMania? It's not a bad idea but kind of disrespectful to one of the company's most legendary performers. The last thing I'd want to see is the star feeling unwanted or shoe-horned into the event. And that could theoretically discourage him from wanting to be a part of upcoming WWE events moving forward.

One possibility I could see is John Cena being a guest referee for a high-profile match or even a surprise entrant in the Andre The Giant battle royale. I'm admittedly hesitant to put him anywhere near the main event featuring The Rock, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. That's mainly because there's just too much star power there as is. Cena would feel superfluous, especially since he has nothing to do with the storyline at the center of that.

What I can't deny is that the WWE and fans would probably like to see John Cena on the card if only to better encourage people to tune into WrestleMania 40 with their Peacock subscription. I just hope there's a solid idea in place, should he be included, and that it doesn't rob a main roster talent of their big moment just so Cena can join in on the fun.

WrestleMania 40 will stream on Peacock on Saturday, April 6th, and Sunday, April 7th. Tune in for what may end up being the biggest wrestling event of the decade, though I'd like to hope we're only getting better main events by the time 2030 rolls around.