After Unbelievable WrestleMania 39 Main Event, Kevin Owens Broke Character And Got Honest About The Usos

Early reviews of night one for WrestleMania 39 were almost unanimously positive from both fans and critics. There were a ton of banging matches and moments we’ll all be talking about for years to come. Right alongside the banger Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair gave us was the night’s main event of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn versus The Usos. The four men went almost twenty-five minutes and delivered a classic of storytelling, false finishes and ultimate triumph. The crowd ate up the entire match, which was the first ever tag team championship match to main event a night at WrestleMania.

The story for most fans was the victory for longtime friends Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in such a big spot, but after it was all over and Kevin Owens was at the press conference talking out of character, he stopped to make sure The Usos were highlighted. The two just lost the belts after a nearly two year run, and Owens made it clear everyone should appreciate what they accomplished and how good they are…

The Usos, even though everyone loves them and everybody appreciates them, they’re under-appreciated. They’re the best. Unbelievable. I don’t have enough good words for them.

The Usos are a historically great tag team. Fans love saying things like they’re the best modern tag team, but at this point, it’s starting to become clear we need to be talking about them as if they’re one of the best to ever do it. They just do everything well. They’re fantastic on the microphone. They’re fantastic in the ring. They're among the best in the entire company at acting and character work. As much as Sami Zayn has been on an all-time run over the last six months, their historical greatness is a huge factor in why he’s been able to do it.

It’s great to see real recognize real and Kevin Owens give out some flowers to The Usos. Sometimes in wrestling fans can get so focused on the outcome they want to happen that they forget to acknowledge how much the heel work factored into why they cared so much. We all knew Owens and Zayn would win, but we only all knew that because The Usos were so good at pushing them down for so long. Jimmy and Jey Uso have been at the center of everything great about The Bloodline story arc. It’s their crowning achievement, which is a fantastic accomplishment given how many great storylines they were apart of prior to it.

It’s unclear if The Usos will focus more on the possible further disintegration of The Bloodline in their next chapter or whether they’ll immediately run it back with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash. I’m truthfully not sure what direction WWE will go in or what direction they’d prefer to go in. It probably depends on whether Roman Reigns beats Cody Rhodes during night 2 of a stacked WrestleMania 39. Fortunately, they’ll be great at whatever it is because as Owens said, they’re the best.