Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable Reveals His All-Time Favorite Loss

There’s perhaps no better loser on WWE’s roster than Chad Gable. The Alpha Academy star drops fantastic matches on an almost weekly basis, often with the company’s top names. In almost every one, he delivers a bunch of textbook moves, gets a few near-falls and ultimately eats a pin. It’s a familiar rhythm, and it’s one he feels like he’s “perfected.”

CinemaBlend got a chance to speak with Chad Gable over WrestleMania 39 weekend, and during our chat, I asked him if he had an all-time favorite loss. Turns out he does. He ripped off a banger with AJ Styles several years ago, and he credits it with making everyone look at him in a completely different way. Here’s a portion of what he said…

I had a really good match with AJ Styles in 2017 or 2018. I believe it was Phoenix, maybe July 4th. I just came out of it looking incredible. I think it was my first ever high level singles match with the company, and AJ just gave me the match of a lifetime. And I remember coming out of that match and everyone was like, ‘Wow, we didn’t know he was capable of those things. We only ever saw him as a tag team wrestler.’ So, I think, initially, that was the match that really kicked things off for me.

First of all, that’s an impressive display of memory. I fact checked him after the interview, and they squared off on July 4th, 2017 on Smackdown. Second of all, if you’ve never checked out this match before, do yourself a favor, hop into your Peacock subscription and get on that ASAP. It’s not super long, but it’s a technical masterclass with submissions, reversals and a lot of intricate sequences. Both guys sell really well for the other, and the crowd really gets into it once they realize it’s not just gonna be an AJ Styles squash. JBL cannot get enough on commentary, and it eventually gets “this is awesome” chants from those in attendance. Great stuff.

Chad Gable has, of course, done a lot more than just lose in WWE. He’s won the tag team titles before, and there have been some stretches where he’s piled up Ws in the ring. Over the last year, however, he’s settled much more comfortably into that hard luck loser role. He’s only won once since mid-November, and that was against Baron Corbin to further his down and out plotline. If you look at the talent he’s worked with and the prime spots he’s been put in over that run, however, it’s obvious Triple H considers him a key part of the show. During that stretch, he’s had great singles matches on TV with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Ricochet and of course AJ Styles, who was sadly injured ahead of 'Mania this year.

I’d like to see Chad Gable get a run and a shot at one of The Intercontinental Championship or The United States Championship at some point. He’s good on the microphone. His SHOOOSH catch phrase is over with fans, and he’s certainly got the in-ring abilities. Fortunately, even if that doesn’t happen, however, he’s getting a lot of fulfillment out of working with the biggest names and getting consistent TV time. He also appeared this year for the second consecutive time on the WrestleMania card, which is an honor the majority of people on the roster have not gotten. Not surprisingly, he's made the most of both of those opportunities and has had fantastic matches both years.

You can check out Chad Gable most weeks on Monday Night Raw where he most often, you guessed it, is shown losing.