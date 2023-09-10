Bray Wyatt’s Sister Shares Big Way WWE Icon The Rock Has Helped Their Family After Superstar’s Death

The world of pro wrestling has suffered more than its share of early and shocking deaths, and Superstar Bray Wyatt was still gaining ground following his WWE return when he passed away in August at the age of 36 . The death floored many, as did the news that he was hospitalized in the week prior , stemming from a reportedly major COVID battle earlier in the year that exacerbated heart issues. To be expected, the wrestler’s famous family has been in the throes of mourning, but it sounds like Dwayne “ The Rock ” Johnson has done his part to make sure there’s at least one fewer worry in their lives during the aftermath.

Bray Wyatt (real name: Windham Rotunda) is part of a wildly talented family of athletes, with a father in WWE and WCW legend Mike Rotunda and a brother in Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda). It was the non-wrestling sibling Mika who gave a public shout-out to The Rock for lending some helping hands during this difficult time.

Publicly, my family would like to thank @therock for his kindness, condolences & love the past two weeks. Like he did all people— Windham had a positive impact on him too. And DJ has kept our fridges and homes (yes plural), filled with meals and groceries Love you, ohana. ❤️September 10, 2023 See more

As anyone who’s experienced a major loss in the family can attest, one of the most helpful things that others can do is pitch in regarding the daily norms of cooking, grocery shopping, and other household duties. Post-funeral leftovers only go so far, so power to The Rock for paying it forward in a literal sense by making sure that those closest to Bray Wyatt are free from worrying about such needs.

Had she not spoken up, fans likely never would have known about the selfless act, either, since Dwayne Johnson himself hasn’t shared that news. With Mike Rotunda referring to herself as a “deep thinker; tequila drinker” in her X profile, it’s certainly possible The Rock sent her a bottle or two of his high-selling Teremana tequila brand along with the food.

Mika Rotunda has largely steered clear of social media since July, but did share an adorable throwback pic of Bray Wyatt from a Halloween celebrated in their youth, accompanied by a heartbreaking caption.

💔 “No one ever told me that grief felt so much like fear."⁰ -C.S LewisI love you more, @Windham6 pic.twitter.com/rhI4bBIyBFSeptember 8, 2023 See more

There’s something altogether fitting about Wyatt dressing as a mini-Beetlejuice, considering the Superstar’s penchant for bringing darker and more twisted elements to his gimmick as The Fiend and beyond. He wasn't even a year old when the Tim Burton classic was released in theaters, and sadly won't be around to watch the long-awaited sequel whenever it comes out in late 2024.