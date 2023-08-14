Bray Wyatt's Father, Ex-WWE Star IRS, Gives Confusing But Promising Update On Superstar's Return

The pro-wrestling world is buzzing right through 2023, and only a handful of major upcoming WWE events are left in the year. Fans seem to be satisfied with most of the content they've seen on their TVs lately, but there are more than a few missing superstars they'd like to check out in the near future. Fortunately, it sounds like Bray Wyatt is one of those major faces who may be on their way back, though the recent update on Wyatt's status -- which came from his father and former WWE superstar, Irwin R. Schyster -- has me a little confused.

Mike Rotunda, more commonly known as IRS during his WWE days, is the father to both wrestling superstars Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas. Given the personal connection, he may know more than most about the mysterious reason behind Wyatt's absence, which has been speculated on ever since he was surprisingly pulled from WrestleMania 39. Sportskeeda had a chance to catch up with the former superstar, who dropped a brief but surprising statement to make about his son's current position:

You read a lot of stuff on the internet, which I wouldn’t believe a lot of it or, in my case, any of it. So, Bray Wyatt, I’m sure he will return to WWE hopefully shortly, and we’ll go from there.

Mike Rotunda's comments about Bray Wyatt came on the heels of reports that Wyatt was gearing up to return but was battling a life-threatening illness and waiting on clearance from doctors. It's unknown if Rotunda was referring to the claims of Wyatt suffering from an illness, especially since he corroborated other assertions that the star would be back in the company soon.

This lack of answers feels reminiscent of the last time Bray Wyatt was absent from the WWE and was unexpectedly released from the main roster following months of speculation. That's not to say that this is the same kind of situation or will end in a similar way. However, there does always seem to be an air of uncertainty surrounding Wyatt that's proven to be as enigmatic as his in-ring persona. If alleged health issues aren't the true cause of his absence, one can only imagine what truly is.

"The Eater of Worlds" will face an uphill battle upon returning to the WWE, as his short return didn't grant much time to establish his latest persona. Opinions on his MTN Dew-themed match with L.A. Knight were mixed, and wrestling devotees never saw the end of his feud with Bobby Lashley.

If he truly is returning soon, he's heading into a landscape that's entirely different from the one he left. L.A. Knight, for example, is one of the most popular superstars in the WWE, and Bobby Lashley is working on a new faction with the Street Profits. Neither man seems like the best opponent for a superstar looking to prove himself, so how will the the company handle Bray Wyatt's return? Hopefully, we'll learn in time and crystal-clear details on his condition will surface -- from his dad or other verified sources.

