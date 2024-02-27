Drew McIntyre's Latest WWE Contract Rumors Have Me Stumped Over What'll Happen At WrestleMania 40 And Beyond

Drew McIntyre is red-hot in the WWE right now! Between his trolling of the injured CM Punk and his preparation to take on Seth Rollins for the Heavyweight championship at the forthcoming WrestleMania 40, it's hard not to love everything he's doing as a heel at the moment. That said, I don't love the rumors I'm reading about his contract situation. With that, they have me wondering what the big plan is for the Scottish Warrior's future.

The star's contract situation has been ongoing since WrestleMania 39. Per rumors that were floating around the web, the superstar finally signed a new deal with the WWE. That was presumably because he's been advertised for shows following WrestleMania 40. Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail was quick to respond, however, and say that the superstar has not signed a new contract as of yet and that additional months were tacked onto his previous contract to account for time he missed in 2023. The wrestler was gone following WrestleMania 39 but returned at Money In The Bank three months later.

According to this latest rumor, conversations between Drew McIntyre and WWE on a new deal are ongoing but aren't close to being finalized. If that's the case, then why is he headed to WrestleMania 40 with a title shot against Seth Rollins?

Without A New Contract, Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania Match Doesn't Make Sense

If negotiations are between both sides have still yet to be finalized, then it's kind of bizarre the company has the star lined up to take on Seth Rollins for the heavyweight championship. Wrestling fans may know by now that Rollins is nursing an injury and is heavily speculated to be losing the title so that he can take some time off to fully address it afterward. If the DM Hunk wins and then doesn't sign a new deal, it puts the company in a position where one of its biggest stars has a major title and is no longer among its ranks.

Conversely, if Drew McIntyre is booked for WrestleMania and loses, it would kill the surge of momentum he's had over these past few months and probably move him toward leaving again. I think it's fair to speculate that the WWE would rather McIntyre not go over to AEW or any competitors, which may be why he's being booked for this title shot in the first place. Is the idea they're showing good faith he'll re-sign and that he'll have a prominent spot in the company among the other stars?

The WWE Should Prioritize Signing Drew McIntyre

Considering that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been lining up dates on SmackDown as of late, it may be silly to say The Celtic Colossus is the priority. However, I stand by it. While WWE may have all the star power in the pro wrestling industry, the Scotland native is the full-time top heel that should be the focus of upcoming WWE events. He'll be the one that's there when The Brahma Bull and Head of the Table take time away and, in the process, he'll cause havoc within the company as one of the powerful big men.

And, with 2024 likely being the year that brings Gunther into the WWE's main event conversation, he will need a rival the size of Drew McIntyre to sell his arrival. I would love the upcoming Bash in Berlin to feature two Europeans as the main event, and they both have plenty of reason to be in that position. Plus, let's not forget CM Punk will need a nemesis for his comeback story, and McIntyre is already killing it so far at being his number-one enemy. The wrestling company can do so much with McIntyre in the future, so I do hope he gets a deal he's happy with and can keep going on this phenomenal run he's had thus far.

Catch the star on Monday Night Raw on USA on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Hopefully, he'll be on that show for a long time to come and we can really see just how much of a "hater" the Scottish Warrior can be.