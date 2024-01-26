How To Watch WWE And Live Stream Wrestling Online From Anywhere

How To Watch WWE Online

Watch WWE Raw, SmackDown And More

Whatcha gonna do when WWE-viewing-mania runs wild on you?! Knowing where and how to watch WWE programming can have as many twists and turns as an Attitude Era storyline at times. But read on, because we’ve laid out how to watch Raw, SmackDown and all other content from World Wrestling Entertainment no matter where you are in the world. Oh, it’s true.

WWE’s flagship show, Raw (set to be moving to Netflix in 2025), has been running on Monday nights since 1993 with SmackDown joining it at the peak of pro-wrestling’s popularity in 1999, across varying nights of the week, although it’s currently being enjoyed by the millions…and millions on Fridays. NXT debuted in its current form as a home for developmental talent in 2014 although a number of Superstars have moved from NXT to the main shows and visa versa.

Each of the three shows has a main title (World Heavyweight Championship, Undisputed WWE Championship and NXT Championship), a midcard title (Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship and North American Championship) and a women’s title (Women’s World Championship, WWE Women’s Championship and NXT Women’s Championship), with the Undisputed Tag Team Championship serving both Raw and SmackDown, and the Women’s Tag Team Tag Team Championship being defended across all three brands.

There’s also the Premium Live Events, which take place monthly and tend to lean more toward in-ring action (as opposed to the weekly show’s storyline focus) and huge spectacle, with Royal Rumble and Survivor Series being of note. WrestleMania takes place across two nights in March/April every year and is the jewel in the WWE crown, acting as a sort of ‘season ender’ (think of it as the wrestling promotion’s Super Bowl) and usually features celebrity involvement, musical performances and huge title changes.

There’s also the WWE Network, which is the company’s own streaming service. It’s available through Peacock in the US and as either a standalone service or streaming add-on globally, depending on your location. It features almost everything from WWE’s past, so you can enjoy the best there is, was and ever will be anytime you like.

Want some pro-wrestling? Come get some, as we explain how to watch WWE in the US and more.

How To Watch WWE in the US

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal )

Peacock is home to WWE Premium Live Events (such as WrestleMania and Royal Rumble) in the US as well as a whole host of legacy content from the history of the wrestling juggernaut via its WWE Network section. You'll also find Raw and SmackDown on the streamer 30 days after they've aired on linear TV.

A Peacock subscription costs $5.99/$11.99 a month depending on which tier you choose. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 by going for an annual plan.

Raw airs live on USA Network at 8pm ET every Monday while you can catch all the action from SmackDown at 8pm ET on FOX on Fridays. Both are available to stream via Hulu the following day too, although Raw is an abridged 90-minute version. NXT meanwhile airs at 8pm ET each Tuesday, also on USA.

Cord cutters looking to watch WWE weekly programming live might want to check out FuboTV. Its entry-level Pro plan comes with a line-up of well over 100 channels at $74.99 a month. But, if you’re new to the service, you can test the waters before paying anything thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

More reasonably priced, you could also opt for a Sling TV subscription, paying from $40 a month. The Sling Blue package hosts both NBC, Fox Sports, and USA Network, and you can currently save 50% on all Sling's packages for your first month.

How to watch WWE from anywhere

If you're on vacation or working overseas, you can still stream WWE programming just as you would at home.

While most services block access from IP addresses outside your home country, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing in Canada can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and tune into WWE on Peacock from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch WWE as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Peacock, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server – most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the US or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! – login to your streaming service and stream like you were in your home country

Watch WWE in the UK

(Image credit: WWE Network)

In the UK, you've got a few options if you want to watch the Superstars of WWE do their thing.

Weekly shows are broadcast on TNT Sports, with both Raw and SmackDown airing live at 1am GMT Tuesdays and Saturdays respectively. You can also live stream the flagship shows via TNT Sport's hub on Discovery+, which is included in a TNT Sports subscription or available through the Discovery+ Premium Plan for £30.99 a month..

For NXT and all Premium Live Events (including WrestleMania and Royal Rumble) you'll need a subscription to the WWE Network, which also includes a massive back catalog of WWE programming and costs £9.99 per month.

Finally, TNT Sports Box Office offers pay-per-view options for some of the calendar's biggest PLEs (such as Money in the Bank and Survivor Series) for around £14.95 per event.

How To Watch WWE Live Stream in Canada

(Image credit: Sportsnet)

If you want to watch Raw and SmackDown on linear TV in Canada, you'll need to head to Sportsnet360 where episodes are simulcast live with the US.

Everything else, including NXT, all Premium Live Events (such as Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank) and catch-up streams of the two flagship shows, is available on the WWE Network via Sportsnet+.

It's $14.99 a month for just the WWE Network on Sportsnet+ subscription, but if you'd sooner get access to all the other live sport Sportsnet has to offer (including games from NHL, MLB and NBA) then you may want to opt for a Premium plan for $34.99 a month.

How to watch WWE in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

Things are a lot more straight forward Down Under with Raw, NXT and Smackdown all airing at 12pm AEDT on Fox8 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday respectively.

You can also live stream ALL Premium Live Events and weekly shows through streaming service Binge.

Binge pricing starts at just $10 a month for the Basic plan, or you can pay more to upgrade to 4K and go ad-free for on-demand content. And if you've never tried Binge before, you can take advantage of its 7-day FREE trial.

What To Know About WWE

Current WWE Champions