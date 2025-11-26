Jake Paul Explained How He Has An Edge Over Anthony Joshua, And I Fear He's Not Taking This Fight Seriously Enough

Jake Paul took on what many believe to be the underdog fight of his life in agreeing to face Anthony Joshua. As boxing fans wait to watch the fight via Netflix subscription on December 19th, Paul explained how he has an edge over his competitor, and I'm worried he's not taking this fight seriously.

Paul, who might've been encouraged to take the fight after getting a professional boxing rating earlier this year and then later having it stripped away after backlash, talked about taking on a superior competitor in Anthony Joshua to The Schmo. Joshua might have more accolades, an Olympic medal, and higher-profile wins, but Paul said he has the fighter trumped in one way:

Man, speed. I beat him in laser tag when we first met in Dubai. He didn't see me coming, I was popping around the corners shooting him nonstop, eliminated him multiple times.

As usual, Jake Paul is up to his usual antics with half-serious responses and mild trolling. He did the same things before he squared off with Mike Tyson and other boxing opponents, and has done the same to others he wants to fight as well. I'll give him credit, at least he's consistent.

The difference between these fights and this upcoming one, however, is that Jake Paul was favored to win. One could argue that Mike Tyson was his most experienced competitor to date, but once they got in the ring, it was clear he wasn't in the same fighting shape he had been. Perhaps Paul knew that, which was why he was showboating and doing his usual antics while training.

Anthony Joshua has everything to lose in dropping a fight to Jake Paul, so I don't expect him to go easy on the professional fighter. I also don't imagine Netflix or anyone involved with the promotion wants accusations of rigging to pop up again, especially with the current number of sports betting scandals. In short, I don't think anyone is throwing this match, so Paul needs to cut the crap and take the fight seriously.

For viewers, I don't see any reason to miss this fight. Either we'll finally see Jake Paul humbled and taken down by an opponent who should beat him, or he'll overcome the odds as a true underdog and earn the hype he's cultivated for himself these past couple of years. Hey, if he wins this, he may even be on the path to that title shot he so desperately wants. Given the stakes, I'd like to see him be a little more serious in his interviews.

We'll see if we see a change in his demeanor as the fight draws nearer, or if Jake Paul continues his trolling and teasing of Anthony Joshua as we wait for the fight on December 19th. I'll be clearing my schedule to watch, and maybe drinking a coffee or two before the main event, based on how long the previous fight cards have gone.