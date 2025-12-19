The Latest Odds Are In For Jake Paul Vs Anthony Joshua, And Betters Are Overwhelmingly Picking The Same Outcome

The time for talk is over, and tonight, Jake Paul will fight as an underdog for the first time in his career for all those watching with a Netflix subscription. Paul's been the underdog ever since his boxing match with Anthony Joshua was announced, and unsurprisingly, the odds haven't improved in his favor.

Paul has spent the past couple of weeks talking about the advantage he has over Joshua, but the latest betting odds from DraftKings don't reflect that. Apparently, the betting site is feeling pretty confident about how this live event ends.

Anthony Joshua Is Heavily Favored To Win By A Large Margin

It turns out amateur wrestling regional tournament victories don't measure up to Olympic gold medals after all, as DraftKings has the betting line heavily favoring Anthony Joshua's victory. The moneyline for his win is at -1200, which translates to a 92.31% chance.

For those feeling confident that Jake Paul will come out on top, they can still bet on him at +700, which translates to a 12.5% chance of winning. A $10 wager on Paul would pay out $80, but given the odds against him, I would hold onto my money.

The Odds Of This Fight Stopping Early Are Also Incredibly High

Not only is Anthony Joshua heavily favored to defeat Jake Paul, but there are also a good chance that this boxing match will not last the full eight rounds. Oddsmakers have Joshua finishing the fight by TKO, KO, or DQ at -380, which equates to 79.17%.

So, unless Deontay Wilder was right about there being some sort of agreement about the match being "scripted" and for some pre-determined outcome to happen, there's a good chance this match ends with Paul getting knocked out.

For those who have waited since he defeated Mike Tyson to see Jake Paul knocked out, it sounds like there's a good chance of that happening tonight. Anything less might once again raise suspicions that the former social media star has agreements behind the scenes for fighters to take it easy on him.

Personally, I don't believe anything like that is in place, and it wouldn't benefit Paul to have any such agreement. He's expected to lose this fight with Anthony Joshua, and it would seem that this whole bout was orchestrated in response to the common criticism that Paul's never truly faced anyone who exceeded him in size and skill. Now, we get this "David vs. Goliath" brawl, and regardless of the outcome, it's sure to be an entertaining night for all who tune in.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua is set to kick off on Netflix on December 19th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for what should be a great fight card with a lot of quality fights, especially if you already have a subscription!