Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr. Gets Candid About How Jake Paul And Other Influencers Have Impacted The Sport
A former world champion speaks on arguably the biggest name in boxing today.
For better or worse, Jake Paul may be the biggest name in the world of professional boxing. Since making his debut back in January 2020, the social-media-influencer-turned-boxer has amassed a 12-1 record as part of some of the biggest fights of the decade, bringing millions of his own fans to the sport. His fights, like the 2024 bout against Mike Tyson, have brought in record numbers, but one boxing legend sees them as nothing more than sideshows.
Jones Jr. spoke with talkSPORT BET in November 2025, ahead of what was supposed to be the week of Paul’s latest Netflix fight, sharing his take that Jake Paul and other influencers’ involvement with the sport is indeed driving interest. However, in comparing it to a “sideshow,” the former world champ believes those personalities are overshadowing the sport biggest talents, saying:
Paul, whose most recent fight ended in a unanimous decision against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. over the summer, was scheduled to square off against Gervonta Davis in the upcoming Netflix fight on November 14. However, that fight was scrapped after Davis was named in a civil lawsuit, per ESPN. Now, the social media influencer and brother of WWE superstar Logan Paul is on the search for a new opponent, but it likely won't be any of the sport's best pound-for-pound brawlers.
One name that keeps coming up in regard to Paul’s next opponent is welterweight contender Ryan Garcia, who is reportedly high up on his list, per ESPN. While Roy Jones Jr. does see the potential in that match and understands why people would watch it, it sounds like the former champion is worried about other high-profile bouts getting sidelined because of it. In his words:
As Jones points out, a number of other high-profile matches haven’t gone down despite fans and the boxing world in general wanting them to happen. The matches involving influencers like Jake Paul and KSI, without the prestige and championship ramificaitons, at least end up being 50-50 fights and actually take place, sometimes without forcing fans to wait as many as five years to happen.
Love him or hate him, Jake Paul, who is officially ranked by the World Boxing Association, has a massive profile in the boxing world and pop culture in general, and he knows how to entertain. Whether it's the matches themselves or everything leading up to them, the social media influencer deserves all the fame and attention.
It’s not yet known when we’ll get to see Jake Paul’s next fight with a Netflix subscription, but with talk of it going down before the end of the 2025 TV schedule, I’m sure we’ll be hearing about it a great deal very soon.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.