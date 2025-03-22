John Cena's Latest Post About WWE Has Me Hopeful For One Thing Amid His Heel Run

As wrestling fans gear up for the upcoming WrestleMania 41, all eyes are on John Cena amidst his shocking heel turn. After hearing his first promo since he turned heel, there were things I loved and things I didn't, but the good news is my one complaint may be fixed. At least, that's what I'm thinking, as Cena recently shared a post that has me wondering if his heel theme is on the way.

The latest on The Champ comes from his mysterious Instagram page, on which he consistently shares cryptic posts. As such, fans are left to guess what his intentions are when he shares a photo of The Joker or other random pictures, though I think I know where he's going with this latest post.

John Cena Posted A Throwback That Might Appeal To Music Fans

Before he was a big name in Hollywood with upcoming movies and other projects, John Cena was in the studio recording rap music between matches in the WWE. This resulted in his first and only studio album, You Can't See Me, which peaked at 15 on the Billboard 200. Take a look at the post below, presented by Cena without comment:

This is the album that features his current theme song "The Time Is Now." It's a great theme, probably one of the best the WWE has ever featured, but I wonder if this is a tease he's doing something new in this heel era.

Is John Cena Hinting At A New Theme Song?

John Cena posting this before his next appearance on Monday Night Raw makes me curious. When we tune in to watch with a Netflix subscription, are we going to see him walk out to another track from his studio album?

I would love to see it happen, and I'm hoping he took a page out of the book of his classic feuds with The Rock. Dwayne Johnson was never afraid to alter his iconic theme depending on what was going on with his character, such as his latest transformation into the "Final Boss."

Of course, the situation is a bit different for "The Champ," who has spent the majority of his 25+ years as a professional wrestler as the hero. Even the "Doctor of Thuganomics" gimmick wasn't a full heel turn, so I can understand any apprehension on his end to stray away from a theme he's used for so long. At the same time, it's something the fans really want to see happen, so I could see him trying it out in an effort to appease the fandom.

We'll see what music John Cena marches out to when he appears on Monday Night Raw on Netflix live from Scotland at 1:00 p.m. ET. I'm ready to see him get a little more heel-ish in the coming week (and crossing my fingers that The Rock will lend a hand in helping him do that).