One Major WWE Superstar Is Reportedly Leaving After Nearly 20 Years, And I Wonder What's Next

It's being widely reported that Sheamus' days in the WWE are coming to an end. The Celtic Warrior, who's been part of the pro wrestling organization for nearly twenty years, may not be set to return to the 2026 TV schedule after all, as his contract is set to expire with no extention agreements in place.

For WWE fans not religiously watching Monday Night Raw with their Netflix subscription, Sheamus has been off television with an injury since November of 2026. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported the organization approached him with a restructured contract, which has reportedly been happening to many veteran superstars. It looks like he'll join The New Day in opting out of whatever was offered, and will reportedly depart the company once his time is up. As a longtime fan of his, I have to wonder what his next move will be.

Will Sheamus Head To A Rival Pro Wrestling Organization, Or Retire?

Sheamus is another top name in WWE, and while he's stayed in the midcard in recent years, he's proven many times over to be a capable main-event talent. Despite this latest injury, he's managed to be a pretty consistent performer throughout the years, and if there's interest from any other organization in the wrestling world, he can still go as well as any other veteran in the industry.

(Image credit: WWE)

It has me thinking back to Edge's retirement match, which ended up just being the last match Adam Copeland did in WWE before hopping over to AEW. Now, his final WWE opponent and close friend, Sheamus, is set to leave the company, and I think there's a chance Tony Khan and company might bite and offer him an opportunity to make a splash in their company. If not them, I'm sure many other federations would love to have The Celtic Warrior in their lineup, assuming he's willing to join.

The million-dollar question is whether Sheamus is thinking about continuing his wrestling career, or the 48-year-old is thinking of hanging up his boots. While we've seen wrestlers have their final match long after that age, more modern superstars like John Cena, AJ Styles, and even current superstars like Randy Orton and CM Punk seem to think the late 40s to age 50 is the perfect retirement age in pro wrestling. Sheamus signaled on X last year that he had no plans of retiring, but was he speaking as his actual self, or his character?

I'd Love To See Sheamus Wrestle Elsewhere

Personally, I'd prefer to see Sheamus wrestle in another organization. He's been putting on "Banger after banger" in recent years, and I don't see him stopping anytime soon. Also, he has one of those rare attributes as a character wrestler in which he seems to gel with just about any angle he's given, making him flexible for any wrestling roster looking to shake things up.

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I think Sheamus could retire and still be remembered as one of the greats of professional wrestling, but I think it'd be a missed opportunity. We've been blessed with close to two decades of seeing what he's like under the WWE umbrella, and now we have a rare opportunity to see what he could do without.