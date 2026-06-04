Logan Paul Is Regretting That CM Punk Promo After Getting The Exact Same Injury

Logan Paul is feeling humbled following his injury on Saturday Night's Main Event, which left him with a torn tricep and out of action in the WWE for the foreseeable future. The WWE superstar revealed recently that it reminded him that he roasted CM Punk for the same injury in a promo, and now that he understands what it's like, he regrets it.

CM Punk was out of commission in the WWE for a while in 2024 when he tore his tricep, and it ultimately kept him out of WrestleMania that year. It was a heartbreaking moment for the superstar, who has since gotten his dream of main eventing the biggest wrestling show on Earth. Logan Paul cut a promo mocking the superstar while he was out, but on Impaulsive, he admitted he didn't realize just how painful a tricep injury was:

I’ll be honest, when CM Punk tore his tricep, I just thought he was a major pussy. I cut a promo about it. I was like, ‘You tore your widdle twicep?’ When I said it, I was like, ‘I hope this doesn’t ever happen to me.’ He was just standing there. I remember thinking, ‘Dude tore his tricep. How is he out for six months? How bad could it be? It’s a fucking tricep.’ It’s horrible.

Paul's injury, which occurred during his tag-team title match against the Street Profits on Saturday Night's Main Event, could take up to six months to fully heal. I guess after he and Austin Theory kept The Vision on television once Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker were out with injuries, it was only a matter of time before this happened.

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If he's out for the entire six months, Logan Paul will almost certainly miss SummerSlam and the rest of the events planned for 2026. It'll set him up for a big return at the Royal Rumble, though, which puts him right back in the mix for a big moment come WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia.

Despite that, Logan Paul assured listeners during Impaulsive that he wanted to return as quickly as possible, which sounds on brand for the internet celebrity-turned WWE superstar. While there were doubts from some about how seriously he'd take his bid as a pro wrestler when he signed a full-time contract, he's lived up to the moment every time his number was called for a big moment. It used to feel wild to even speculate he'd be in contention for a WWE Championship reign, but as he continues to climb the ranks, I do wonder if creatives backstage want him to hold the top title for a bit.

As for CM Punk, he's been on an indefinite hiatus from WWE following his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The wrestling world continues to wait for his big return, however, and whatever time the company needs to fill with Paul's injury, we know Punk can cut a promo or two to help fill it.

Here's hoping the rest of 2026 is injury-free for WWE superstars, and we can get through the rest of the year without any more big names sidelined as more PLEs approach on the horizon.