House Of The Dragon’s Aegon Actor Kept ‘Forgetting’ To Limp. The Not-So-Fun Way He Solved The Problem

If you’ve been watching House of the Dragon Season 3 , now airing on the 2026 TV schedule , you know Aegon Targaryen has never had an easy ride in the prestige streaming series. But this season has put him through a very different kind of misery. After how Season 2 ended and everything that happened to him, the king is not only emotionally wrecked. He is permanently scarred by dragon fire, and his body is broken. That created a very specific acting problem for Tom Glynn-Carney, the actor behind the fallen monarch. He had to remember that Aegon now lives with a limp and, apparently, that was easier said than done.

Glynn-Carney talked about playing Aegon after the character was left permanently injured and disfigured. The actor explained to People that Season 3 required a major physical transformation every morning, but that aforementioned part of Aegon’s condition kept slipping his mind once he was actually performing:

I kept forgetting to limp. I kept forgetting about the fact that he'd broken his leg in such a horrific way that he'll now be permanently living with a limp.

It would be an understatement to say Aegon has so much going on that it makes sense Glynn-Carney would occasionally lose track of that one detail. After all, he's playing a king on the run, a wounded son, a bitter brother and a man clinging to power. Also, like so many of the best Game of Thrones characters , Aegon is someone whose entire body has been disfigured by trauma. Somewhere in that mess, remembering to favor one leg over the other probably becomes another plate to keep spinning.

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So the actor came up with a solution that sounds simple, clever and deeply unpleasant. He told the outlet:

I ended up putting stones in my boot to remind myself to keep the weight off that leg. It's little things like that that were fun to play with. There is such a transformation that I go through every morning, which is a lot of fun.

Stones in the boot is a wonderfully miserable little trick. Despite seeming unpleasant and uncomfortable, the trick makes perfect sense. If your brain forgets the limp, your foot will remember for you. This is actually a particular acting hack I’ve heard performers using before.