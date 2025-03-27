Seth Rollins Credits Steve Austin For Why He And Becky Lynch Had Their Baby, And The Story Is A Stone Cold Stunner

By published

This has me saying, "Hell yeah."

Becky Lynch drinking with Stone Cold Steve Austin on 3/16 Day in 2020
(Image credit: WWE)

Seth Rollins has been filling in on NFL Network's Good Morning Football in between preparing for upcoming WWE events like the highly anticipated WrestleMania 41, and wrestling fans are getting treated to some great stories from the superstar. This included a rather unexpected tale in which he credited Stone Cold Steve Austin as the reason he had a baby with his wife and fellow superstar Becky Lynch.

Lynch gave birth to their daughter, Roux, in December of 2020, about nine months after a revered holiday in the pro wrestling world. March 16th, or 3/16, is typically known as Stone Cold Day in the WWE, thanks to the wrestler's famous "Austin 3:16"promo. Steve Austin usually appears on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown if it falls on the day, and it just so happened to fall on a Raw at the height of COVID lockdowns. Seth Rollins talked about that night and how it ultimately led to him having a child (via WrestlingInc.com):

My favorite Stone Cold story that I've ever been a part of — so Stone Cold's the reason I have a daughter [starts to laugh]. Flashback, March 2020, COVID shuts down the world, first show in WWE post-COVID, post-shutdown, 3/16 Raw. Customary for somebody to drink with Stone Cold in the ring. At the time, [the] hottest thing in professional wrestling, my lovely, incredible wife, 'The Man,' Becky Lynch. She had happened to break open one, two, three, four cold ones with Stone Cold. At the end of Raw and that night, she was like, 'I think it's time I take some time off to have a baby [laughs].' Don't know if she would have made that decision if it weren't for Stone Cold Steve Austin.

I'd like to think Becky Lynch pounded those drinks in the ring with Stone Cold Steve Austin and was like, "Yeah, that will hold me over for the next nine months," and committed to having a baby with Seth Rollins. It sounds like she didn't go the Stone Cold method of "wasting beer," as some fans would say, and the rest is history!

What's hilarious is that, watching the segment years later, it does seem like Becky Lynch drank more of that beer than she spilled. It's honestly impressive, especially with how she managed to drink two beers at the same time without getting it all over her body, unlike The Texas Rattlesnake.

“Stone Cold” delivers more Stunners after Raw: Raw Exclusive, March 16, 2020 - YouTube “Stone Cold” delivers more Stunners after Raw: Raw Exclusive, March 16, 2020 - YouTube
Watch On

Watching that video made me realize how great it would be to see Stone Cold Steve Austin cracking beers and hitting stunners in the ring again, possibly at WrestleMania 41. That said, the chances of the legend having another official match after his impromptu showdown with Kevin Owens years ago feel slim, though I wouldn't rule it out completely. Who wouldn't want to see him take on The Rock one last time?

As of writing, it doesn't even seem like The Rock will have a match at WrestleMania, as he's enlisted John Cena as his enforcer to dethrone Cody Rhodes in Las Vegas. The Champ vows to "ruin wrestling" when he beats Ric Flair's overall championship record, and he even called out The Nature Boy in his latest promo on Monday Night Raw. Ric Flair responded well to being called out, but I would love to see what Stone Cold would do if Cena set his sights on him. Maybe Cody can call the legend and see if he'll be in his corner for the big match?

We still have some time until WrestleMania 41, which will be held on April 19th and 20th. I can't wait to see what the WWE has cooking as we get closer to the big night and what surprises we'll get along the way.

