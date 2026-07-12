John Cena 100% Got Trolled After Sharing How Often Fans Troll Him With 'You Can't See Me'

John Cena may be retired from professional wrestling, but his WWE career will forever stick with him due to one ongoing joke. It's come up while making Peacemaker and now, even during the press tour for his latest movie, Little Brother, which is available with a Netflix subscription. A number of fans like to pretend Cena is invisible and think they're oh so clever riffing on his classic line, "You can't see me." Now, Cena is sharing just how often he still hears the joke.

John Cena Tried To Approximate How Many Times He's Read Jokes About Being Invisible

That line was Cena's signature phrase in the WWE, with the implication that Cena was so good at professional wrestling, his opponents just weren't on the same level. Eric Andre, Cena's Little Brother co-star, brought up the topic during an interview with Esquire, and was curious just how many times his faux sibling had to hear a joke tied to "You can't see me." Cena balked at giving a daily amount but said he'd done the math before and thinks he landed at a number at how often he'd hear it on a yearly basis:

I tried to actually quantify this. The first time I heard the joke was like, 2007. And I think the first time it really caught fire was like I'll say 2010, I'll round up. So it's sixteen years of, ' I just took a picture with John Cena.' Next comment is, 'Why are you in the picture alone?' I would steadily say, I'll round up the number, 100,000 times a year. For sixteen years...Like, when this interview comes out? All the comments will be like, 'Why are these three people at a table discussing things with John?' So that's one!

That number may feel low but, if someone were to break that down into a daily number, that's in the ballpark of 274 jokes a day. Honestly, if you factor in the people he meets on a daily basis and all the comments left on his various social media accounts, Cena might be pretty on the nose with that guess!

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I can imagine that Eric Andre can relate on some level, as he's someone who's associated with chaos and wild stunts. While he embraces that in Little Brother and his other work, I totally get how it would wear someone down to constantly deal with that.

In fairness, John Cena poked the bear by acknowledging the comment section ahead of the video's release. That opened the door for users to troll him, and they did just that with plenty of takes:

Why are there three people sitting around a table talking about John Cena? - brandondemchak

Lmaoooo @ only three glasses of water on the table 🤣 🥛🥛🥛 - lourestudios

Could have at least invited John Cena to the show 🤷🏻‍♂️ - phrygian

Weird format. Everyone talking to an empty chair? I don’t understand. -jpolicastro81

I don’t get it. Why do a podcast on camera with a voiceover? 🤔 - dadlifejason

Can someone explain why the camera keeps cutting to a bookcase - javedlendlsterritt

Why is Eric Andre asking a chair questions? - danielappelman

There are over 4,800 comments on the post, and many of them are making more or less the same joke. We're only halfway through the 2026 TV schedule, so there's still ample opportunity for people to make more jokes related to John Cena being invisible.

Cena is a master of social media, for what it's worth, and knows how to stir the masses and get engagement rolling. His cryptic Instagram page always has people speculating about what he's trying to say or convey by sharing a given post. Plus, it's not like people actually believe he's invisible, or I'm one of the treasured few in this world who can see "The Champ" with my own eyes.