Will WWE's 'Cesaro' And Sheamus Reunite In AEW? Claudio Castagnoli Was Asked To Weigh In

Amidst news that Sheamus is on his way out of the WWE, his longtime friend and former tag team partner Claudio Castagnoli is speaking out. The wrestler, formerly known as "Cesaro," weighed in on his buddy joining AEW and ultimately balked at sharing what he knows about the situation.

The "Swiss Superman" spoke to the Daily Star about a litany of things related to AEW, and of course, was asked whether we'll see Sheamus make his debut in Tony Khan's company at some point in the 2026 TV schedule. As mentioned, he shied away from a direct response, but explained why he didn't want to answer:

I feel that’s not for me to talk about. I feel that is for him to talk about when he’s ready for it. “I’ve stayed friends with him throughout. Of course, I would like to see my friends on a more regular basis, of course. But I do feel that is his to answer when he’s ready for it.

Castagnoli would sooner let Sheamus answer questions about his future, but made it clear he's all about working with friends in AEW. No doubt there are wrestling fans who want to see their five-time championship winning tag-team The Bar reunite, and light the pro wrestling world on fire once again.

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I'm not surprised to hear that Claudio Castagnoli would like to work with Sheamus again, as they've been publicly seen together at events outside of wrestling over the years. The wrestler added that they've joked about their retirement plan being to attend referee classes for soccer and ultimately join the VAR team for big matches.

For those who don't remember The Bar, part of the tag-team's appeal was how it took two superstars who already thrived as singles competitors and made them a competent pair in the ring. Sheamus and Cesaro's style as singles competitors clashed a great deal, but they found a way to make it gel in The Bar that got over with fans in a big way.

All this to say, we don't know where Sheamus is leaning, and if he's interested in joining AEW after spending the bulk of his career in the WWE. The wrestling over there is a lot more extreme, and may be a bit of a culture shock for a guy who's spent the bulk of his development on the more sanitized WWE product.

I can't imagine Sheamus doing daring moves and cutting other wrestlers open, but I think that's what makes me so excited about the prospect of him jumping to AEW. We can always revisit his litany of "bangers" with a Netflix subscription, but what a rare opportunity it'd be to see a legend in the game reinvent himself in a more daring federation.

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We'll see what Sheamus ultimately decides to do. Who knows, he may return to acting, lest we forget his role way back in the day in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2.