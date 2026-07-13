Nia Jax Had A Hilarious Response To Her Weight Loss Transformation Pics

It seems that Nia Jax has a good sense of humor when it comes to one aspect of her personal life. Just recently, a tweet hit the web and went viral for showing just how far Jax has come in regard to her weight loss journey. As the WWE superstar continues to try to find her way back to the top of the roster in her latest run, she's joking about how she looked in her earlier years with the company.

As the WWE continues its programming through the 2026 TV schedule, Jax took the time to directly respond to the viral X post. Said post showed a before-and-after photo of her weight loss journey. Here's what she had to say about her before photo, and all the weight she's since dropped:

Listen….i was having an allergic reaction and ive just now gotten it under control 😂.

That sense of humor has always been a part of Jax's personality but maybe something the WWE fans didn't appreciate outside that one butt joke she made. Fortunately, this second run has been so much better for the wrestler, and she should be applauded for all the hard work she's putting in.

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Nia Jax has become a solid player in the women's main event scene, and who could've seen that coming when she made her big return after some time away? The plus-size model-turned-professional wrestler faced a ton of scrutiny in her first stint. She even earned a reputation for being an "unsafe worker" and not being trained well enough for professional wrestling.

Fortunately, the women of the locker room were quick to defend Jax and didn't seem to buy into the social media-birthed narrative about her abilities. Of course, Jax also deserves some credit in this return, as she talked about the amount of training she did to become a better wrestler in addition to her dietary changes. She's transformed into someone who may eventually be seen as one of modern wrestling's most impactful women.

Nia Jax and Lash Legend's return to SmackDown seemingly marks the start of another big storyline that'll possibly pit them against Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green. I loved when Stratton and Jax had their big feud a while back and would love to see some of that energy again as they go after tag titles and the United States Championship. The sky's the limit for what's on the table for the rest of this year as far as I'm concerned. I just hope the WWE knows what they have in this feud and gets some memorable moments out of it.

All in all, though, I love seeing Jax back in the WWE, and I'm glad she's feeling good and able to laugh off any comments about her physical transformation. For the time being, it seems like readers will be able to catch her on SmackDown on USA on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET. SmackDown is slowly becoming the superior show to Monday Night Raw in my book, but we'll see if that continues to be the case as the year goes on.