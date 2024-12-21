The 10 Most Impactful Former WWE Wrestlers Who Have Been In AEW, Ranked

I’m a big fan of AEW. In fact, it's what got me back into professional wrestling in the first place.

That said, I don't think AEW would have received the recognition that it has today if not for the steady stream of WWE wrestlers that it's gotten over the years.

From Malakai Black, to Brodie Lee (RIP), to Bobby Lashley, one could say that AEW is what it is today because of WWE's former biggest stars. Yes, wrestlers like MJF (who is still one of the greatest things in pro-wrestling) , Darby Allin, and “Hangman” Adam Page have been the most consistent faces in the company. But, if not for these 10 previous WWE wrestlers, we might not still be talking about the other promotion today.

10. Sting (Became All Elite in 2020)

The miracle run that honestly never should have happened, (but did!) Sting retired from wrestling in 2016 after a bad neck injury, only to return in 2020, and ultimately end his career in 2024.

What a legend.

When Sting returned to wrestling, he was paired up with Darby Allin and took on a mentorship role, which was perfect for him. But, over time, Sting actually mixed it up in the ring, and he would take some pretty sick bumps for a man in his 60s.

What makes Sting impactful in AEW, though, is his legacy. This is a man who had long, meaningful careers in WCW, TNA, and WWE, and he chose to finish his career in AEW. Like I said before, what a legend.

9. Mercedes Mone (Became All Elite in 2024)

When Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of RAW , it sent shockwaves throughout the industry. And, while some might debate their reasoning for why they left, one thing that people can’t debate was that she went out like a “Boss.” Just like one of her nicknames.

Leaving the biggest wrestling promotion in the world is no small decision, but the former Sasha Banks decided that she wasn’t satisfied with the direction of her character in WWE, so she left.

She disappeared for a while, but kept being sighted at AEW events, only to eventually become All Elite in 2024, where she made a huge splash in the Women’s Division.

You know, I once wrote about why I might bail on AEW for WWE , and one of the reasons was the arguably poor mishandling of the Women’s Division. However, Mone has been given interesting storylines ever since she arrived, and her impact has been helping elevate the Women’s Division to new heights. Good stuff.

8. Christian Cage (Became All Elite in 2021)

I once wrote that Kurt Angle is the greatest wrestler to ever strap on a pair of boots, and I stand behind that comment. However, if you want to know the wrestler who I think has the most impressive career, it’s Christian Cage.

The dude can still go in the ring, and this is bolstered by his 26 Championship wins across multiple promotions.

That said, his greatest asset is probably his heel work, as nobody can get a crowd riled up like Christian Cage. Designating himself as “the Patriarch” of AEW, Cage is a freaking heat magnet, and has somehow made himself even more villainous than MJF ever was.

His impact is in furthering storylines with pretty much anybody. If you hear his theme song, then you know it’s going to be a good show that night.

7. Swerve Strickland (Became All Elite in 2022)

Whose house? I honestly feel like WWE dropped the ball with Swerve Strickland. He was great in NXT when he was Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, but he didn’t last long once he was promoted to SmackDown.

But, oh well. Their loss. Strickland has been one of the most popular wrestlers ever since he became All Elite. He’s been in engaging feuds, like his recent one with “Hangman” Adam Page, and was once part of the amazing tag-team Swerve in Our Glory with Keith Lee, another WWE alum.

Swerve is fantastic in dealing punishment, but he also sells like a champ, making every match seem like a constant back-and-forth.

Swerve’s impact is in his character work. No matter what match he’s in, you honestly have no way of knowing who’s going to win, which I think is a true testament to Strickland, who can at one point be a World Champion, and the next, put somebody over. He’s a real one for that.

6. Toni Storm (Became All Elite in 2022)

Remember that I mentioned how Mercedes Mone has elevated the Women’s Division in AEW? Well, Toni Storm has practically carried it on her back ever since she arrived.

Toni Storm has never put on a bad match in her entire time in the promotion, and she reinvented herself (and made the Women’s Division fun) with her “Timeless” Toni Storm gimmick.

This was actually when I realized what an asset Storm was to the company, since she seemed like somebody who just stepped out of a black and white movie.

Storm’s since dropped the gimmick, but her impact is still tantamount to the Women’s Division’s success, because she brings legitimacy to it, in both skill, and theatrics, which can’t be understated.

5. CM Punk (Became All Elite in 2021)

Oh, CM Punk. What could have been. One of the worst things AEW could have ever done was air the footage of his backstage fight , which only made AEW look worse.

And now, he’s back in WWE , and I couldn’t be happier for him. That said, his time in AEW was memorable, nonetheless.

Firstly, I don’t think AEW has ever had a bigger pop than when he debuted in the company. And secondly, he definitely brought more eyes to the brand.

Most importantly though, he was the main face of the Saturday night show, Collision. It unfortunately didn’t work out, but he’s probably the biggest name the company has ever had.

4. Bryan Danielson (Became All Elite in 2021)

Bryan Danielson probably should have stayed retired once he left WWE, given his many injuries, but he had one of his most interesting runs in AEW.

Danielson has squared off with pretty much everybody, and was known as the technical wrestler in AEW.

His work with the Black Pool Combat Club (Now the Death Riders) was some of the best in the company, and he was a great foil to Chris Jericho’s whole schtick of being “Sports entertainers” (An obvious riff on McMahon era-WWE).

Honestly, Danielson’s impact is probably having the best matches the promotion has ever had, but he really should stay retired this time around. He’s put his body through enough.

3. Jon Moxley (Became All Elite in 2019)

Jon Moxley is like Bryan Danielson in the quality and consistency of his matches, but he’s just been in AEW longer.

Mox has had probably the most fascinating career out of any former-WWE wrestler, in that he’s even better in AEW than he ever was in WWE.

While AEW is not ECW when it comes to violence, they’re definitely a sharp contrast to WWE.

And Mox, for better or worse, is really the face of all that violence – with his own face often stained in some of that bloody crimson.

2. Chris Jericho (Became All Elite in 2019)

Sting is “The Icon”, but Chris Jericho is just as worthy of that moniker. Being there in the very first year of the company, Jericho was the first real name in AEW that signified that this really was an “All Elite” promotion.

He had such a legendary career prior to AEW, that it genuinely was a sign that this promotion was meant to be something special when Jericho put his name and presence behind it.

Since then, he's has pretty much done it all, and you never really go too long without seeing him be up to something.

His impact is always keeping AEW fresh. His various gimmicks often guide the whole promotion, and I’d say he’s had the biggest impact on AEW, if not for one other wrestler.

1. Cody Rhodes (Became All Elite in 2019)

There would likely not even be an AEW without Cody Rhodes. There from the very beginning, and helping get the brand off the ground, Cody Rhodes was instrumental to AEW even existing.

He had some epic matches, but the crowd ultimately turned on him because he stayed a face for too long. His departure from the company has pretty much changed it forever.

And, not for the better. Even so, Rhodes was Mr. AEW for a time…until he wasn’t. Now he’s Mr. WWE, and I’m happy for him.