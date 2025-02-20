The Rock Posts Inspiring Message About What He Wants To Do This Year, But The Fans Can’t Stop Making The Same Wrestlemania 41 Comment

You don’t have to pay much attention to Hollywood or even pop culture in general to know at least one thing: The Rock is one of the biggest stars in the world . Dwayne Johnson has led everything from the animated Moana and its upcoming live-action Disney remake , to adventures like Jungle Cruise and the forthcoming drama The Smashing Machine , but he’s also become known for his many (frequently entertaining) social media posts. Now The Rock has put up a truly inspiring post, but fans keep making the same Wrestlemania 41 comment.

What Was The Rock’s Inspiring Message And What Are Fans Saying About Wrestlemania 41 In Response?

For decades now we’ve all gotten excited when Dwayne Johnson shows up to host Saturday Night Live (which he did for the first time a whole 25 years ago ) or has a new movie coming out, so it can be hard to believe that there was time when the pancake-loving, muscle-bound actor was “just” a WWE Superstar. His activities right before and since the wild Wrestlemania 40 event have certainly changed that, however, and while the wrestler-turned-actor took to Instagram recently about how he’s decided to turn “one day” into “day one,” fans can’t stop talking about the quickly-approaching Showcase of the Immortals which is Wrestlemania 41.

Here’s what The Rock had to say, so we can get into fan comments, below:

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock) A photo posted by on

Wow. I mean, if there’s anything you’re hoping to accomplish in life that you’ve been putting off by telling yourself “one day” you simply can’t beat The Rock’s words when it comes to motivation, right? While I’m sure his fans adored this message from the Red Notice money-maker , many of the comments prove that they’re actually all just thinking about an upcoming WWE event :

Rock vs Roman WRESTLEMANIA 41 🔥

We need you back in wwe 😭

We need Rock vs Roman at WM. We need the Final Boss

Bro, what happened with you about roman reigns vs the rock on WM41😢😢😢

Go face your cousin bro at WrestleMania 😭

Day 1 , Wrestlemania 41 is in 2 months to the day

Ahhhh, yes. OK, for those of you who might not be up on all things WWE, know that there’s been some confusion lately on the potential involvement of the current iteration of The Rock when it comes to WM41. So, it actually makes a lot of sense that fans would use this post as a way to vent.

It was prior to WM40 that The Rock made a triumphant return to the WWE as “The Final Boss” after becoming a real-life member of the board for TKO Holdings , which owns WWE and UFC. The idea was for him to finally challenge his cousin, Roman Reigns , at WM for the Undisputed Universal Championship, but…oops! The fans were more on board with Roman facing off against Cody Rhodes and let everyone know it, so that’s what happened.

The months after eventually saw The Final Boss show up as a potential threat for Cody and also possibly Roman, but that seemed to have changed big time with the debut of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. The People’s Champion’s appearance there to open the show left fans super confused about his possible role in WM41 , as he was both super nice to Cody and also co-signed Roman as The Head of the Table, making it seem like beef with each party was over for now, after months (or years) of build up.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Well, fans can be fickle, and now it certainly seems like what the people want from their champion is for him to battle it out with Roman at Wrestlemania 41, so, we’ll see what happens!