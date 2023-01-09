The Rock Vs. John Cena Vs. Batista: Who Really Is The Best Wrestler Turned Actor?

When Rian Johnson claimed that Dave Bautista was the best wrestler-turned-actor ever, it really got me thinking. You see, I'm old enough to remember when Hulk Hogan (THUNDERLIPS!), “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, and Jesse "The Body" Ventura (in the very best Predator movie that isn't Prey) were considered the best wrestler-turned-actors ever. So, I’m a little behind the times when it comes to these “modern” day wrestlers.

In all seriousness, though, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, and Dave "Batista" Bautista have really carved a second career for themselves as some of the biggest names in Hollywood. That said, is Batista really the best wrestler-turned-actor ever? Especially compared to all of The Rock’s many movies, as well as the many (though, not AS many) John Cena movies? Well, I aim to find out.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Leading Roles

You can’t be the “best” wrestler-turned-actor ever without some leading roles underneath your (title) belt. So, who has the best list?

The Rock's Leading Roles

As hard as it might be to believe, Dwayne Johnson really had to claw his way to the top to get his leading roles. Starting out in utter dreck like 2002’s The Scorpion King, and going on to other miserable projects like Faster and Walking Tall, Johnson didn’t really hit his stride until Fast 5, which he co-starred in. But, he’s been on a rocket ever since. He’s gone on to do leading roles in films like Hobbs & Shaw, Skyscraper, Jungle Cruise, and Red Notice, as well as his DC debut (and likely last appearance) in Black Adam.

That said, as ubiquitous as he is, he’s really just always kind of The Rock in everything. That’s not necessarily bad, but he’s never really disappeared into a role (besides maybe in Pain & Gain). Not that he has to, but when I think of great actors, most of them usually do.

John Cena’s Leading Roles

Like Johnson, Cena kind of had to struggle his way into movies. But, I might say that his journey hasn’t been as rocky (pun not intended). He’s also starred in some abysmal stuff like The Marine and Legendary, but had some unique leading roles such as in Blockers, Bumblebee, and Playing With Fire. Still, when it comes to LEAD performances, he still doesn’t have enough to really hang with The Rock. He did, however, lead a whole TV series, Peacemaker, which is certainly something, but The Rock also had Ballers, so…

Batista's Leading Roles

Okay, so, Dave Bautista hasn’t really starred in many films at this point. Because when I think of “leading roles,” I typically think of the actor as THE MAIN CHARACTER. I can only think of two notable films where Dave Bautista was the lead, those being My Spy, which our very own Eric Eisenberg said was “not as bad as it could be, but also not good,” and Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, which was more of an ensemble flick than anything. So, I honestly can’t really say how good a leading man Bautista can be, since he hasn’t been in enough leading roles to really compete with Cena or Johnson.

Leading Roles Winner - The Rock

No contest. The Rock has just starred in too many movies (including some good ones) to be beaten.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Supporting Roles

Sure, singles competition is great, but how good are these wrestlers in a tag-team (supporting) role?

The Rock’s Supporting Roles

As big a star as The Rock is, he’s actually been in quite a few movies in a supporting role. Some of these include The Fast and the Furious movies as Luke Hobbs, Moana, the Jumanji movies (though he’s veering toward being the lead in these flicks), and Baywatch. That said, even when The Rock is NOT the lead, he has so much charisma and energy that he kind of steals every scene. And, this is not a good thing in my eyes, as a supporting character SHOULD be just that - support. Not stealing the show, which The Rock seemingly just can’t help himself from doing.

John Cena’s Supporting Roles

Cena may have been a bit selfish when putting people over in the ring (I’ll never forgive Cena for what he did to The Nexus), but he’s great as a support for other actors. He was hilarious in Trainwreck, and The Suicide Squad, intimidating in F9, and vulnerable in The Wall. Honestly, I think Cena’s best work has been in supporting roles.

Batista’s Supporting Roles

Bautista is another actor who seems to be best in supporting roles. Everybody loves him as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy, but he’s also actually been able to disappear into roles, such as his brief appearances in Blade Runner 2049 and Dune. Plus, even when he is being loud and in-your-face, like he was in Glass Onion, he still finds a way to fit into the background and add much needed support to any scene he’s in. In every way, he's a real team player.

The Supporting Roles Winner - Batista

Though I do like how Cena has a way of only coming into scenes when he needs to, I think Bautista really knows how to play a scene even more effectively as support. Batista wins!

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Action Flicks

These are former wrestlers after all. So, which wrestler-turned-actor makes for the best action hero?

Dwayne Johnson’s Action Flicks

The Rock has been in a LOT of action films, the most notable probably being the Fast movies, but he’s also been in some other pretty mindless stuff like Rampage, San Andreas, Black Adam, and the actually underappreciated gem, The Rundown. Honestly, if you just want to turn your brain off, The Rock’s got you covered.

John Cena’s Action Flicks

It’s kind of weird, since even though Cena definitely has his action movies, like The Marine, Bumblebee, and 12 Rounds, he also seems to want to stretch his legs with projects like Vacation Friends, Playing With Fire, and Ferdinand. In other words, I don’t necessarily go into a Cena movie expecting nonstop action, much to his credit.

Dave Bautista’s Action Flicks

Same with Batista. While he’s IN some Marvel films, and The Man with the Iron Fists, I really don’t view him as an action hero, also much to his credit.

The Action Flicks Winner - The Rock

He may not be the next Schwarzenegger, but The Rock's definitely got enough action films beneath his belt to be an action star.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Variety Of Performances

Range! An actor needs range! So, who has the best, and greatest variety of performances?

The Rock's Variety Of Performances

When I ranked the best Dwayne Johnson movies, there were several major roles of note for the people’s champion. It might be because he started so long ago. His first major role (if not that impressive) was in 2002’s The Scorpion King, which was a spin-off from The Mummy. That said, he’s been the lead in so many different, notable pictures since then that it’s hard to keep track of, including action movies (The Rundown, Faster, Hercules) comedies (Central Intelligence, Jumanji), kid’s films (Tooth Fairy). Hell, even TWO video game movies (Doom, Rampage).

Honestly, Johnson has been in so many different films, it’s hard to keep track. That said, as I mentioned earlier, no matter what he’s in, he’s kind of always just The Rock. For better or for worse.

John Cena’s Variety Of Performances

As mentioned in the action section, Cena is down to play second fiddle to Amy Schumer in Trainwreck, be in a political film like The Independent, and in silly action films (F9). So, while he may not have been in as many movies as The Rock, I’d say he’s more willing to take anything that might be interesting.

Batista’s Variety Of Performances

I think Bautista is similar to Cena in that he is willing to take on any role that might fit him, and be surprising in it, too, just like he was in Dune. Still, he doesn’t have enough films yet to really give him more cred.

Variety Of Performances Winner - John Cena

Yes, The Rock has WAY more roles in his filmography, but as I’ve mentioned, The Rock is always going to be The Rock, whereas Cena’s variety shows that he can be more diverse, and it can still work.

(Image credit: WWE)

Longevity

No career lasts forever, but which wrestler-turned-actor is the longest lasting?

The Rock’s Longevity

The Rock has been making movies since 2001, and doesn’t look to be stopping anytime soon.

John Cena’s Longevity

Cena got his start around 2006 and also has a long career ahead of him.

Batista’s Longevity

Though he got his big start in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Batista also looks like his career is just finally taking off into the stratosphere.

The Longevity Winner - The Rock

The Rock has been an actor longer than he was a full-time pro wrestler, which is impressive to say the very least.

Overall Winner - The Rock

Sure, maybe Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson doesn’t have the range of Cena or Batista, but he makes up for it with sheer movie star presence, and that ain’t nothing. The Rock wins!