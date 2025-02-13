What Does Gwyneth Paltrow Go To When She’s Looking For A Cheat Meal? Turns Out, She Has A Lot In Common With The Rock

If one thing can be said to be true about most of humanity it might be that we are all foodies. Aside from the fact that we have to eat, most of us probably have certain foods and/or meals that make us feel great, whether that be from a comfort perspective or because they simply help us feel healthy. And, one thing that can be said about many celebrities is that they love to show us their cheat meals when they take time off from being super strict about their diets. Gwyneth Paltrow just showed off one of her cheat meals, and it looks like she shares a particular food love with none other than The Rock.

What Cheat Meal Did Gwyneth Paltrow Recently Show Off?

I don’t know how many of you out there are into diet and fitness enough to have dedicated cheat meal days, but it’s definitely a thing with many famous people. The raw truth is that part of the job for superhero and action movie stars is looking like they were gently carved out of marble and given life by an entity that calls Mount Olympus home, so we’ve heard a lot about how Gwyneth Paltrow’s fellow MCU mega-stars like Tom Holland pack in cheat meals .

A recent Instagram post of the Pepper Potts actress (who might show up in Avengers: Doomsday ) let us in on her cheat/comfort meal of choice, and she’s borrowing a page from Dwayne Johnson’s cheat meal playbook here:

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) A photo posted by on

Ahhhh, yes, the “savory pancake.” Honestly, who doesn’t love a pancake of any kind? While The Rock is now sorta famous for his massive portion of coconut lemon pancakes smothered in maple syrup, peanut butter and granola, Paltrow went a slightly less traditional route with her pancakes, by making some herby, caramelized oniony goodness.

To be totally real here, not only was I a bit worried about her onion-chopping skills (she made it through with all fingers intact, I believe) but also, I would still put maple syrup on these. It’s fine, though, that the Goop founder seems to have omitted that and stuck with some sort of fancy greens. One doesn’t want to cheat too much, I suppose.

While Johnson’s cheat meals tend to be awe-inspiring amounts of carb-heavy delights , it does make sense that the famously forgetful MCU star would dial the cheat meal idea way down and make something that a normal human who is not attempting to maintain the build of a Mack Truck would eat.

When she started Goop, Paltrow became a bit of a lifestyle guru, and despite endorsing some WTF wellness trends from time to time (and getting into trouble for things like potentially unhealthy supplement side effects ) she has plenty of fans who like seeing what she eats when she’s not so strict about her diet. And, it really is good to see her making something that regular ol’ folks could enjoy.